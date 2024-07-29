Bar Experts Share The Best Non-Alcoholic Bourbons For Sipping

Sipping on a strong, delicious cocktail is like finding your happy place. While this thirsty spirits writer is almost always thinking about her next old fashioned, there are those out there who prefer to opt out of imbibing all together — or at least some of the time. For someone who regularly drinks bourbon, non-alcoholic options may not quite meet the moment. However, for the non-drinker, or for someone who simply wants to decrease their alcohol intake overall, a good zero-proof bourbon is just the ticket. With the right flavor notes and the right attitude, non-alcoholic bourbon can almost taste and feel like the real thing.

I spoke with two non-alcoholic spirits experts, Hilary Sheinbaum, author of "Going Dry," and Michael "Cheffee" Ober, chef and owner of Corks & Forks Catering, to get some insight on non-alcoholic bourbons, and what makes the ones on this list the best of the best. For Sheinbaum and Ober, flavor is crucial, but Sheinbaum goes a step further. "I think that the brands that are most successful in the N/A category are the ones that are inclusive of all drinkers," she says.

The non-alcoholic bourbon brands included in this guide not only taste great but are devoted to reaching a wide audience. Winning over a consumer who is sober is one thing, but getting one who regularly drinks alcohol and would still opt for the N/A varietal when the mood to sip strikes is something far more impressive.