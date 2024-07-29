Bar Experts Share The Best Non-Alcoholic Bourbons For Sipping
Sipping on a strong, delicious cocktail is like finding your happy place. While this thirsty spirits writer is almost always thinking about her next old fashioned, there are those out there who prefer to opt out of imbibing all together — or at least some of the time. For someone who regularly drinks bourbon, non-alcoholic options may not quite meet the moment. However, for the non-drinker, or for someone who simply wants to decrease their alcohol intake overall, a good zero-proof bourbon is just the ticket. With the right flavor notes and the right attitude, non-alcoholic bourbon can almost taste and feel like the real thing.
I spoke with two non-alcoholic spirits experts, Hilary Sheinbaum, author of "Going Dry," and Michael "Cheffee" Ober, chef and owner of Corks & Forks Catering, to get some insight on non-alcoholic bourbons, and what makes the ones on this list the best of the best. For Sheinbaum and Ober, flavor is crucial, but Sheinbaum goes a step further. "I think that the brands that are most successful in the N/A category are the ones that are inclusive of all drinkers," she says.
The non-alcoholic bourbon brands included in this guide not only taste great but are devoted to reaching a wide audience. Winning over a consumer who is sober is one thing, but getting one who regularly drinks alcohol and would still opt for the N/A varietal when the mood to sip strikes is something far more impressive.
Kentucky 74 Bourbon Whiskey
Regular bourbon drinkers expect a certain flavor profile in their neat (or on the rocks) sip of bourbon, so it's important for non-alcoholic spirit companies to try and mimic that mouthfeel and flavor. Kentucky 74 has managed to exceed expectations and deliver a spirit that is rich in the familiar flavors of a good bourbon and then some — all without the alcohol. Kentucky 74's final product, made using a proprietary method that includes thermal extraction and reverse distillation, may not be the real thing, but it's about as close as you can hope to get.
Notes of vanilla, caramel, almond, and toffee are just some of the flavors that author Hilary Sheinbaum is looking for when seeking out a good N/A bourbon, making Kentucky 74 an ideal choice. It's slightly oaky, with notes of caramel and vanilla. Plus, it has a smooth finish that makes this a pleasant sipping bourbon, or for mixing into an old fashioned to highlight the sweet, almost dessert-like notes. As someone who drinks bourbon fairly regularly, the flavor in Kentucky 74 makes this an easy swap for me when I'm looking to get those familiar warm and toasty vanilla notes but need a momentary break from the booze.
Ritual Zero-Proof Whiskey Alternative
Ritual has been leading the charge in the non-alcoholic spirit category — and for good reason. It offers a wide variety of zero-proof spirits to choose from, including tequila, rum, and gin alternatives, but its zero-proof bourbon might just be the best of the bunch.
Something that sets Ritual's zero-proof whiskey alternative apart from many other bourbon alternatives is in the finish. The flavor notes in that first sip are familiar and shockingly complex, with warm, smoky caramel notes, toasted baking spices, and oak. However, the finish has a bit of a burn to it. It's delightfully fiery, and a sipping sensation that tends to come with a higher-proof bourbon. You may even forget that you're sipping on something completely alcohol-free — which is not the same experience you get from many other ABV-free spirits on the market. It's a great option for bourbon lovers who are looking to scale back in their consumption of the spirit. This is a spirit designed for whiskey cocktails, but it's equally (if not more so) enjoyable in a rocks glass with nothing more than an ice cube.
Monday Zero-Alcohol Whiskey
There are certain words and phrases we look for when seeking out quality spirits. "Handcrafted," "small batch," "locally sourced" — it's buzzy language like this that gives you the sense that the liquid you're enjoying, however you choose to do so, is made with love and care. More often than not, buzzwords don't always translate to a good buzz, but Monday's Zero-Alcohol Whiskey is certainly an exception. Like many other N/A bourbons in this guide, it is made using classic bourbon methods, as well as newer methods that extract flavor without using any alcohol in the process, according to the company's founder and CEO Chris Boyd. While it won't give you a boozy buzz, it will certainly make you feel good about what you're drinking.
Monday is objectively a N/A spirit with cocktails in mind, but its flavor on its own shouldn't be overlooked. On the nose, the aroma is buttery and toasty, reminiscent of freshly baked oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. The flavor is rich and warm, with sweet notes of brown sugar and toffee. And again, a spicy, fiery finish makes this a bourbon that has a lot of character and depth, with far more going on than other N/A spirits on the market, as well as a few alcoholic bourbon varietals.
Free Spirits The Spirit of Bourbon
Many of the non-alcoholic spirits on the market today keep the production process fairly close to the chest, only leaving consumers with the promise that they'll feel better about drinking it. In the spirit of openness, Free Spirits is fairly forthcoming with its production process for The Spirit of Bourbon and all of its other N/A spirits it produces. Drunk on alcohol? Not here. Drunk on information? We're all for it.
Free Spirits uses distillate reconstruction to make its spirits; the process essentially identifies the flavors that a spirit is known for, finds analogous ingredients, and distills them into extracts and botanicals that are then added back into liquid. This process skips fermentation entirely.
The process also adds B vitamins into the beverage — which may be important for some drinkers when selecting a N/A bourbon. But for someone just looking for something delicious to sip on, The Spirit of Bourbon hits the mark. With notes of toasted almond, oak, and brown sugar on the palate and a smooth finish, this is sure to be a slowly sipped favorite. Plus, both Hilary Sheinbaum and Michael Ober note this as their go-to N/A bourbon, lending this spirit some major credit. "The spice mix gives it just the right amount of kick without burning your tongue," explains Ober.
Bare Zero-Proof Bourbon Whiskey
One of the major selling points of a good bourbon is its age statement. It tells the story of the liquid in the bottle and gives you a better idea of what you're getting before you crack open the seal. While Bare Zero-Proof Bourbon Whiskey isn't actually an aged spirit, it is created in a way that replicates a bourbon that's been aged for four years. This manufacturing process imparts warm, toasted caramel and vanilla notes, and that ever-enjoyable charred oak that a good, sippable bourbon is known for. It's these flavor notes that both Michael Ober and Hilary Sheinbaum seek out when reaching for N/A bourbon options, which make this a stellar choice for drinking.
On the nose, Bare has notes of caramel and maple, but on the palate is where it really shines. Notes of toasted oak, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon come through for a sip that is rich and balanced. This is a spirit created by bartenders who know what makes a good cocktail great, and while Bare would make an ideal accompaniment to a maple old fashioned or classic Manhattan cocktail, it really has the chops to be enjoyed all on its own.
Nkd Distillery Whiskey Spirit Alternative
If Long Island is considered the cradle of aviation, then Kentucky is most certainly the cradle of distillation. Some of my favorite whiskies and bourbons are made in distilleries all across Kentucky, and there's something about a spirit that comes from there that makes it feel a little more legit. Nkd Whiskey is made in none other than Louisville, Kentucky, a city home to some familiar whiskey names – Michter's, Old Forester, and Elijah Craig, just to name a few. While the location itself doesn't exactly add to the flavor of the liquid in the bottle, it certainly puts Nkd in a category of impressive and note-worthy spirits that come from there as well.
Like so many other zero-proof whiskies, Nkd is reverse distilled to retain the aroma and flavor of a Kentucky whiskey, only without the alcohol. The aroma is oaky and sweet, with hints of maple and leather, while vanilla, honey, caramel, and black pepper notes come to the forefront. The smoothness of Nkd is also a big selling point and a quality of a superior N/A bourbon, per Hilary Sheinbaum. There's nothing overly fanciful or zhuzhed up about Nkd, and that's kind of the point. On its own, in a glass, with nothing more than a solid ice cube, each sip speaks for itself.
Cut Above Zero-Proof Whiskey
While some zero-proof spirits are produced by distilling grains and botanicals and then removing the alcohol, Cut Above prides itself on being a spirit that contains zero alcohol from start to finish. This is yet another example of a product made using distillate replication — a process that replicates the same flavor reactions that typically occur during the distillation process. The result? A whiskey that closely mimics a bourbon in both flavor and mouthfeel.
Cut Above Zero Proof Whiskey claims to be similar to Maker's Mark, Bulleit, and Elijah Craig. In this writer's humble opinion, that is not the case. That said, this is a formidable competitor in the zero-proof bourbon market, and one that most definitely stands up when it comes to a neat pour. The nose is light and just a little fruity, and has warm notes of pepper, coffee, and cherry on the palate. When I want to sip on something in the bourbon family but something higher proof (or any proof, in this case) just isn't the vibe, this is the type of flavor profile I crave.
Gnista Barreled Oak
Is Sweden a country you associate with whiskey? Probably not. However, it may just be where you now think of when it comes to non-alcoholic spirit production. Gnista is made just outside the city of Malmo, Sweden. Made using "state-of-the-art technology and classic spirit-making techniques," Gnista is focused on giving teetotalers a sense of genuine enjoyment when they sip booze-free.
Close your eyes and open your olfactory, and you'll see why Gnista's Barreled Oak N/A bourbon is worth seeking out — and ordering online if you're not in one of the states where it's currently distributed. Right away there are smoky, charred notes from time spent barrel aging. On the palate, warm baking spices, almonds, and chocolate appear, and the smooth, slightly creamy finish lingers just long enough to lead into your next sip. Of all the N/A bourbons on this list, I find this one to be the most unique, and the one I've thought about most after having the opportunity to try it. With an ice cube or really nothing at all, this is a bourbon sipper's dream spirit.