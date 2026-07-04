Repurpose An Old Cookie Sheet Into A Handy Kitchen Organizer You'll Use Every Day
Thanks to their versatility, most baking sheets see a lot of use in a high-traffic kitchen. Unfortunately, even the sturdiest cookie trays don't last forever, but they can feel unwieldy and cumbersome to discard. However, you may not need to. Instead, you can repurpose your old baking sheet into a chic or fun magnet board that can serve as functional storage in your kitchen.
Because baking sheets are generally pretty easy to store thanks to their slim design, it's not uncommon to hold onto these well past their prime. But if you have any sheets you've been reluctant to toss, converting it into a magnet board is the perfect DIY project to tackle in a weekend — especially if you're looking for a more industrial-chic aesthetic.
For a bare bones magnet board that could work well alongside your garage fridge or in an outdoor kitchen, you'll just need a thoroughly cleaned cookie sheet and some self-adhesive hanging strips you can apply to the back of your tray. Once secured, hang your new magnet board wherever you please — as a place for magnetic knife storage, to hang shopping lists, or above an outdoor kitchen workspace.
If you want a more curated looking board, however, you'll need a few more supplies to go along with your used sheet and hanging strips. Grab some paint, metal primer, fabric, and decoupage glue — along with some magnets, of course — and prepare your workspace.
How to make a cute kitchen organizer using an old cookie sheet
Before starting, choose decorative elements that match your kitchen's aesthetic. This is a great way to re-use old fabric from curtains, seat cushions, or even tea towels to help tie your magnet board's design in with the rest of the kitchen. The same goes for paint. If you have any leftover from your cabinetry or other kitchen furniture and fixtures, now's the time to use it. Coordinating these elements will lead to a chic accessory that blends right into the space.
Once your decor elements are set, give your cookie sheet a nice scrub and dry thoroughly. Next, apply your metal primer and paint, allowing time for two coats. Once dry, measure out the flat rectangular area of the tray, cut your fabric to size, and apply it to the cookie sheet using your decoupage glue. This accent gives the sheet a final, finished look, allowing a decorative area for your magnets. As an alternative, you could also paint the entire thing using chalkboard paint and use any leftover fabric, ribbon, or twine as trim.
Lastly, afix hanging strips, and voila! Your magnet board is ready. Considering the fact our fridge exteriors are already a common kitchen organizing spot, there are tons of ways to use a magnet board in the kitchen. From hanging recipes to metal shelves for spice storage, this is a sweet and simple way to breathe new life into an old kitchen favorite.