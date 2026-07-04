Repurpose An Old Cookie Sheet Into A Handy Kitchen Organizer You'll Use Every Day

Thanks to their versatility, most baking sheets see a lot of use in a high-traffic kitchen. Unfortunately, even the sturdiest cookie trays don't last forever, but they can feel unwieldy and cumbersome to discard. However, you may not need to. Instead, you can repurpose your old baking sheet into a chic or fun magnet board that can serve as functional storage in your kitchen.

Because baking sheets are generally pretty easy to store thanks to their slim design, it's not uncommon to hold onto these well past their prime. But if you have any sheets you've been reluctant to toss, converting it into a magnet board is the perfect DIY project to tackle in a weekend — especially if you're looking for a more industrial-chic aesthetic.

For a bare bones magnet board that could work well alongside your garage fridge or in an outdoor kitchen, you'll just need a thoroughly cleaned cookie sheet and some self-adhesive hanging strips you can apply to the back of your tray. Once secured, hang your new magnet board wherever you please — as a place for magnetic knife storage, to hang shopping lists, or above an outdoor kitchen workspace.

If you want a more curated looking board, however, you'll need a few more supplies to go along with your used sheet and hanging strips. Grab some paint, metal primer, fabric, and decoupage glue — along with some magnets, of course — and prepare your workspace.