How Long Are Baking Sheets Supposed To Last?
We'd love our cookware and bakeware to last for life, but the reality is, most things in the kitchen need replacing at some point. This is especially true of anything used often, such as baking sheets. But how often do you really need to replace sheet pans, and how do you know when it's time?
Turns out, it all depends. If you rely heavily on your baking sheets, you may need to replace them as often as every two years. Tthe good news is there's no hidden secret for when it's time. You just need to look for key signs of sheet pan wear and tear, such as peeling, warping, cracking, or denting. On the other hand, staining, browning, and discoloration can mean you have the chance to restore the sheet instead. Additionally, like one user on Reddit notes, it often comes down to the material: "Mine are all aluminum for that very reason and I've had them for decades with no rust." "My good Lodge cast iron baking sheet I bought in 1977 is still doing fine," says another Redditor.
When to replace and when to restore
For most people, signs of cookie sheet wear and tear are prominent enough to toss the pan and opt for a new one. If it's a nonstick sheet pan, for example, any peeling or chipping means you're better off tossing the whole thing because, at this point, flakes of the material can easily transfer to the food.
If your sheet pan is stained from overuse, you may be able to restore the pan. Simply coat it with three layers: first baking soda, then hydrogen peroxide, and finally another layer of baking soda. Let this mixture sit for one to two hours, and wipe clean. The stains should be gone, but if any burnt areas transfer the flavor to your food, or you notice your sheet pan isn't heating as evenly, it's time to replace. On the other hand, you might find an aged, stained sheet pan actually works better for your cooking needs. As a pan darkens, it absorbs heat more efficiently than when it was lighter. This can lead to a delicious browning effect — and, quite possibly, a baking pan you want to keep for life.