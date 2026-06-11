How Long Are Baking Sheets Supposed To Last?

We'd love our cookware and bakeware to last for life, but the reality is, most things in the kitchen need replacing at some point. This is especially true of anything used often, such as baking sheets. But how often do you really need to replace sheet pans, and how do you know when it's time?

Turns out, it all depends. If you rely heavily on your baking sheets, you may need to replace them as often as every two years. Tthe good news is there's no hidden secret for when it's time. You just need to look for key signs of sheet pan wear and tear, such as peeling, warping, cracking, or denting. On the other hand, staining, browning, and discoloration can mean you have the chance to restore the sheet instead. Additionally, like one user on Reddit notes, it often comes down to the material: "Mine are all aluminum for that very reason and I've had them for decades with no rust." "My good Lodge cast iron baking sheet I bought in 1977 is still doing fine," says another Redditor.