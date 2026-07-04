Consumer Reports Pinpoints The Best Times To Score Savings On A New Dishwasher

When it comes to buying big-ticket kitchen appliances, it's not just the make, model, and extra features that determine the price. Often you'll find big savings on appliances depending on the time of year you buy, but this can create added pressure. How do you know you're getting the best price, and that an even bigger discount isn't just around the corner?

The fact is, you can't really know for sure, but Consumer Reports has done the hard work for us. In Consumer Reports' Best Time to Buy Things roundup, the organization determined which months of the year are best for finding deep discounts on kitchen appliances — and apparently, you should shop for your new dishwasher in February, June, July, September, November, and December.

These six months all have seasonal sales in common, because retailers love capitalizing on the day off work by luring people into their stores. From Presidents' Day to Father's Day to Black Friday, these holidays often bring appliance discounts, so it's worth timing your new dishwasher search around the six months of the year when deals are most likely.

Historical sales data suggests you can reasonably expect discounts of 15% to 30% during these key sale periods, with the biggest sales occasionally reaching 30% to 50% off. This is especially true on Black Friday, when retailers often offer some of the year's biggest discounts on electronics and appliances, as well as Labor Day through the end of October and again during end-of-year clearance sales.