Consumer Reports Pinpoints The Best Times To Score Savings On A New Dishwasher
When it comes to buying big-ticket kitchen appliances, it's not just the make, model, and extra features that determine the price. Often you'll find big savings on appliances depending on the time of year you buy, but this can create added pressure. How do you know you're getting the best price, and that an even bigger discount isn't just around the corner?
The fact is, you can't really know for sure, but Consumer Reports has done the hard work for us. In Consumer Reports' Best Time to Buy Things roundup, the organization determined which months of the year are best for finding deep discounts on kitchen appliances — and apparently, you should shop for your new dishwasher in February, June, July, September, November, and December.
These six months all have seasonal sales in common, because retailers love capitalizing on the day off work by luring people into their stores. From Presidents' Day to Father's Day to Black Friday, these holidays often bring appliance discounts, so it's worth timing your new dishwasher search around the six months of the year when deals are most likely.
Historical sales data suggests you can reasonably expect discounts of 15% to 30% during these key sale periods, with the biggest sales occasionally reaching 30% to 50% off. This is especially true on Black Friday, when retailers often offer some of the year's biggest discounts on electronics and appliances, as well as Labor Day through the end of October and again during end-of-year clearance sales.
How to find a well-priced dishwasher during sale season
Sale season or not, the price range of a new dishwasher is wide. A decent appliance can cost anywhere from $300 to $1,500, and that's not including professional installation, which can run an additional $150 to $300. Beyond price, there are other things to consider to avoid making a costly dishwasher-buying mistake.
Along with your kitchen's design and the available space for your machine, you should also research the appliance itself by looking at the lifespan of the dishwasher, customer reviews, and energy rating. In some cases, rebates are available for certain energy-certified models, which can also help you save money. It's also worth considering your warranty coverage options. Most dishwasher warranties last for one year and cover parts and labor for repairs, though this can vary by brand. Extended warranties are also available and can cost anywhere from about $100 to $1,000. Depending on your budget, the added peace of mind may be worth the investment, or it may simply be an extra expense that doesn't make sense for you.
Of course, you can also risk buying a cheaper machine without much research — but the average dishwasher repair can cost anywhere from $75 to $600, with the average repair landing around $225. While that lower price tag might seem appealing, it can end up costing you far more in the long run.