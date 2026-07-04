Why You Should Stop Buying Pre-Packaged Deli Meat At The Grocery Store

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The biggest advantage of buying pre-packaged deli meat is convenience — it's significantly faster than waiting at the deli counter for someone to slice, weigh, and pack your order. However, the trade-off in terms of quality is just too high, according to Owen Han, content creator and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." Han strongly believes you should stop buying pre-packaged deli meat at the grocery store, and spend that extra time and money at the deli counter instead.

"The deli counter is almost always going to give you a fresher product," Han, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, told Tasting Table. The quality isn't just restricted to the freshness of meat. Han said the added control over how the meat is sliced is crucial, as well. "Thickness can completely change the eating experience of a sandwich, and at the deli counter you can get exactly what you're looking for."

"In many cases, the flavor and texture are noticeably better than pre-packaged options, especially when you're building a sandwich where the ingredients really need to shine," Han explained. He continued, "If you're passionate about sandwiches, I'd say the upgrade is usually worth it." Since we are — here are our top 26 sandwiches, ranked worst to best — we decided to dig a little deeper into how we could level up our sandwich game.