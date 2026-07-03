Why You Might Not Find Costco's Newly Released Items In Your Area

Shopping at Costco can feel like a treasure hunt. If you've seen influencers rave about must-have Costco items online, but are unable to track them down at your local warehouse, you understand the frustration that can come with unpredictable supply. Not every Costco location has the same inventory availability.

Costco locations throughout the United States are split into regions, and senior VPs, general managers, and buyers work together to stock warehouses with products. This intentional strategy is meant to cater to individual communities, instead of operating on a universal plan that is set for all stores. What is placed on the floor in the Northwest may not be available in the Southeast, for example, and the taste of members in the Midwest may not reflect what is in demand in Southwest Costcos. This is why fresh poke, Kona coffee, and guava cheesecake have been spotted in Hawaii stores, while cheese curds can be found in Midwestern warehouses. Alaskan shoppers may find bear spray and reindeer sausage, while some Californian locations carry small-batch wines local to Sonoma County.

The regional structure is also why some products roll out gradually instead of hitting every store at once. Depending on whether a regional buyer decides to stock an item means that members may be waiting to see it in their local warehouse — or may never see the product rolled into the store.