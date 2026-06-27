Coors' New Blended Malt Whiskey Is Surprisingly Good — If You Can Actually Get Your Hands On It

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Nothing beats an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, and one of the most popular beers is Coors. Boasting a "taste of the Rockies," the iconic Colorado company has been making beer since 1873, and its Golden, Colorado, brewery is the largest single-site brewery in the world. The Moravian barley used in the making of its beer has Czech Republic roots, but is proudly homegrown for American production through a program that was founded in 1946.

In mid-June 2026, Coors Whiskey Co., the whiskey division of Molson Coors, announced the release of its first American malt blended whiskey with the Coors name, using its proprietary blend, which combines Coors barley malt with Colorado-grown barley malt. While the company ages the whiskey for 8 years, the focus of the limited release is on showcasing the grain and not the barrel program. It is a way to showcase the company's heritage as one of America's iconic brewers.

This isn't Coors' first foray into whiskey, as Barmen 1873 and Five Trail Blended American Whiskey are also in the brand's portfolio. However, this is the first to bear the company's noteworthy and historic name. Although beer will always be its primary product, adding the American blended whiskey with the Coors name draws a clear connection between beer and the whiskey as grain-based, malted alcohols. To see if the limited release is worth seeking out, we acquired a sample from the company to taste-test and review.