Coors' New Blended Malt Whiskey Is Surprisingly Good — If You Can Actually Get Your Hands On It
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Nothing beats an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, and one of the most popular beers is Coors. Boasting a "taste of the Rockies," the iconic Colorado company has been making beer since 1873, and its Golden, Colorado, brewery is the largest single-site brewery in the world. The Moravian barley used in the making of its beer has Czech Republic roots, but is proudly homegrown for American production through a program that was founded in 1946.
In mid-June 2026, Coors Whiskey Co., the whiskey division of Molson Coors, announced the release of its first American malt blended whiskey with the Coors name, using its proprietary blend, which combines Coors barley malt with Colorado-grown barley malt. While the company ages the whiskey for 8 years, the focus of the limited release is on showcasing the grain and not the barrel program. It is a way to showcase the company's heritage as one of America's iconic brewers.
This isn't Coors' first foray into whiskey, as Barmen 1873 and Five Trail Blended American Whiskey are also in the brand's portfolio. However, this is the first to bear the company's noteworthy and historic name. Although beer will always be its primary product, adding the American blended whiskey with the Coors name draws a clear connection between beer and the whiskey as grain-based, malted alcohols. To see if the limited release is worth seeking out, we acquired a sample from the company to taste-test and review.
Methodology
In reviewing this whiskey, I drew upon my knowledge, training, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier and avid whiskey drinker with 20-plus years of experience in the industry. In conducting the taste-test, I tried the whiskey neat, sipping from a Glencairn glass to evaluate the spirit. The Glencairn is the best glass for sipping whiskey neat, as the round bowl that narrows at the top concentrates the aromas toward that top portion, delivering their full character to the nose. At the same time, the wide bowl allows the whiskey to breathe.
After evaluating the texture, viscosity, aroma, and flavor, I added a bit of water, diluting the whiskey, to see if the character changed. Interestingly, it did not differ as much as I expected it to, based on my experience evaluating other whiskies. Additionally, I added Coors Whiskey Co.'s new product to a few cocktails to see how it fared with a full-flavored mixer. After tasting and evaluating, I determined whether the new whiskey is worth a road trip to find. Here are my thoughts.
Taste Test
The production of American malt whiskey is similar to that of scotch, as both typically use malted barley as the base. Malting grain is also how brewers make beer, something Coors knows quite a bit about. However, the quality difference that is typically associated with single malt whiskey and blended whiskey isn't necessarily so in Coors' case. Their whiskey is a blend of different malts rather than a blend of whiskeys from different places, as is often the case.
As noted earlier, Coors Whiskey Co. wants to draw attention to the grain's flavor and the importance of its proprietary malt. There's so little focus on the barrel characteristics that I was unable to find information on the barrel program. In trying the whiskey, I was struck by how smooth it is, particularly given its high 55.25% alcohol content. Typically, the high proof liquor would deliver an alcoholic bite that would need time to breathe. However, when pouring a dram and immediately trying the whiskey, the rich flavors came through without an overwhelming burn.
Aromas of dried apricots and raisins melded with cinnamon and a hint of chocolate. These aromas led to flavors of butterscotch, malted milk balls, stone fruit, and cream. The typical caramel, toasted vanilla, and toffee flavors that are found in many barrel-aged whiskies were very subtle here, as the grain's characteristics were dominant. Still, the palate was rich and textured, with a lovely viscosity delivering a well-rounded mouthfeel.
How to drink Coors Whiskey Co. American Blended Malt whiskey
The whiskey's smooth character makes it a solid option for drinking neat, which I would recommend in a rocks glass. While the Glencairn glass works well when evaluating spirits, I prefer the rocks glass for drinking. I like the way the glass feels in my hand, with enough weight to remind me I am drinking whiskey.
That being said, I also thoroughly enjoyed trying the whiskey in a few cocktails using flavor-forward mixers. Q Mixers Refreshers Peach Nectarine was delicious with the liquor, enhancing the stone fruit flavors of the whiskey. Similarly, Q Mixers Ginger Beer played on the alcohol's warm baking spice notes. If you are more of a traditionalist, it would serve as a suitable base for an old fashioned or Manhattan cocktail, or if you are a home mixologist with a back bar full of ingredients, you can give it a try in a classic Sazerac, swapping the traditional rye for Coors' soft blended malt whiskey.
Is it worth seeking out a bottle of Coors Whiskey Co. American Blended Malt whiskey?
After trying the new product from Coors Whiskey Co., I am a little surprised to say it is worth seeking out. I don't know why I am surprised. The company has a proven track record of over 100 years of producing beer, but is nowhere near as well-known for its whiskey. However, that was exactly why I wasn't sure what to expect with the new release.
Of course, Coors is a master of malt when it comes to beer. Whiskey is obviously a different animal. Yet, the company delivered on its promise, crafting a well-made, tasty whiskey using the essential ingredient in Coors beer: the proprietary malt. The viscosity was lovely, melding with the whiskey's well-balanced flavors to create harmony on my palate.
The new Coors product is not the least expensive blended malt whiskey. Still, the product was flavorful and worked well in cocktails. On the other hand, the downside is that the number of bottles in the release is small and availability is very limited, making it a difficult whiskey to get your hands on if you go searching for it.
Price & Availability
As 8-year-old American whiskey goes, Coors delivers a limited-release product with a comparable price point to other American whiskies aged for a similar length of time. However, it is on the pricey side when compared to 8-year-old blended Scotch whiskey. The whiskey has a suggested retail price of $79.99.
Each bottle of the 1,200 included in the limited release is individually numbered, topped with a copper topper, and includes a custom bottle medallion on the front above the label. The brand launched this product, the first whiskey under the Coors label, in the second half of June, coinciding with Father's Day. However, no information or purchasing details are available on the producer's website at the time of writing.
This leads me to the downside of the product's launch: the whiskey's overall availability. The product leans into its limited-release persona, with availability limited to two states upon release: Colorado and Illinois. Buying a bottle will require an in-person visit to either state, followed by additional hunting. I scoured the internet looking at liquor stores across Colorado, but was unable to locate it anywhere.
It is interesting that the distribution rollout is so small, even with the limited production size, as you can find Coors beer in every corner of the country. However, limiting the release allows the whiskey to have a test run to see how it fares among consumers. While this edition is limited, the brand promises it is the first in a series of limited-edition selections.