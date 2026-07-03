Start Ordering This Subway Combo For A Creamy Big Mac-Style Sub Sandwich

Have you ever found yourself waiting in line at Subway and realizing that what you actually want is a McDonald's Big Mac? Often, when we're in a hurry (and even when we're not) indecision gets the better of us. Fortunately, when it comes to this particular dilemma, there's an easy answer that doesn't involve walking out the door: Hacking your way to a Big Mac-inspired sub.

In a video shared by SubDooing on TikTok, the creator reveals a customization hack they learned from a former Subway employee at their store. Upon grabbing a foot-long white bread loaf and slicing it in half, the user places American cheese and roast beef in the bread before toasting it. Upon removing it from the oven, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions are added, with mustard and mayonnaise spread on top. "Obviously not the same texture, but definitely tasted and smelled like a cheeseburger," the TikToker shared.

"It's pretty good," one user replied in the comments section. "It does actually taste like a cheeseburger." Others, however, were a bit more skeptical. Some noted that Philly meat would be a better alternative than roast beef, and also advised the Subway staffer add salt and pepper to make it "extra cheeseburgery." Either way, you won't find this on the traditional Subway sandwich menu.