Start Ordering This Subway Combo For A Creamy Big Mac-Style Sub Sandwich
Have you ever found yourself waiting in line at Subway and realizing that what you actually want is a McDonald's Big Mac? Often, when we're in a hurry (and even when we're not) indecision gets the better of us. Fortunately, when it comes to this particular dilemma, there's an easy answer that doesn't involve walking out the door: Hacking your way to a Big Mac-inspired sub.
In a video shared by SubDooing on TikTok, the creator reveals a customization hack they learned from a former Subway employee at their store. Upon grabbing a foot-long white bread loaf and slicing it in half, the user places American cheese and roast beef in the bread before toasting it. Upon removing it from the oven, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions are added, with mustard and mayonnaise spread on top. "Obviously not the same texture, but definitely tasted and smelled like a cheeseburger," the TikToker shared.
"It's pretty good," one user replied in the comments section. "It does actually taste like a cheeseburger." Others, however, were a bit more skeptical. Some noted that Philly meat would be a better alternative than roast beef, and also advised the Subway staffer add salt and pepper to make it "extra cheeseburgery." Either way, you won't find this on the traditional Subway sandwich menu.
How to give your Subway sub a Big Mac twist
While the TikTok creator revealed how you can make a cheeseburger-tasting sandwich, there are additional customizations that could get the taste even closer to the genuine McDonald's article. A standard Big Mac — which we placed 10th in our ranking of 11 McDonald's burgers — offers American cheese, pickles, lettuce, and onions, but it does not include tomato. So, to stay closer to the taste of the Mickey D's classic, leave that off of your sub.
As for the sauce, mustard and mayo is a good start, but many online copycat recipes also include vinegar and salt, so add these ingredients to the mix. Additionally, any self-respecting McDonald's fan knows that the Big Mac is a double-decker sandwich, with a bread roll in the middle of two stories of meat. To create a similar situation at Subway, order an extra (sliced) bread loaf and request that the meat be placed on either side.
Of course, when making customization requests, be patient and don't get too intricate with your needs during busy times at your local sandwich chain. After trying this hack at Subway, consider branching out a bit further by trying it elsewhere. Jimmy John's, for instance, also offers a roast beef sandwich and, when comparing the two chains, we liked the latter better.