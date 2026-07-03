Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Grocery Store Can Only Be Found In One State

There are a few more important things in your state than quality supermarket access. The United States has plenty of supermarkets, but living near an exceptional retailer can be transformative. It makes the act of shopping itself a pleasure, improves the quality of your home-cooked meals, and can introduce you to new flavors and products. Sadly, one of Consumer Reports' top-ranked grocery stores, Central Market, is limited to Texas.

Central Market, a gourmet grocery founded in 1994, is a subsidiary of the larger H-E-B grocery chain. Even in Texas, it's not everywhere, with only 10 stores total, mostly in and around major metro areas like Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

The prices at Central Market are in line with other higher-end grocery stores, but beyond that, Consumer Reports reflects it's pretty much a supermarket paradise. In about every major category, from the quality of the meat and produce to the customer service and store condition, Central Market scored at the highest levels.

Compared to other stores, even ones with good quality, Central Market particularly stood out for its large selection of products, with plenty of international, local, and fresh store-prepared specialty goods complementing standard grocery options. This sense of abundance relates to Central Market's entire philosophy, which the company describes as a sensory experience meant to delight shoppers with variety, color, and smells.