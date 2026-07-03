Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Grocery Store Can Only Be Found In One State
There are a few more important things in your state than quality supermarket access. The United States has plenty of supermarkets, but living near an exceptional retailer can be transformative. It makes the act of shopping itself a pleasure, improves the quality of your home-cooked meals, and can introduce you to new flavors and products. Sadly, one of Consumer Reports' top-ranked grocery stores, Central Market, is limited to Texas.
Central Market, a gourmet grocery founded in 1994, is a subsidiary of the larger H-E-B grocery chain. Even in Texas, it's not everywhere, with only 10 stores total, mostly in and around major metro areas like Dallas, Houston, and Austin.
The prices at Central Market are in line with other higher-end grocery stores, but beyond that, Consumer Reports reflects it's pretty much a supermarket paradise. In about every major category, from the quality of the meat and produce to the customer service and store condition, Central Market scored at the highest levels.
Compared to other stores, even ones with good quality, Central Market particularly stood out for its large selection of products, with plenty of international, local, and fresh store-prepared specialty goods complementing standard grocery options. This sense of abundance relates to Central Market's entire philosophy, which the company describes as a sensory experience meant to delight shoppers with variety, color, and smells.
H-E-B-owned Central Market in Texas is the best grocery store in the U.S. according to Consumer Reports
Central Market isn't going for simplicity or quick in-and-out convenience. Instead, it wants to make shopping just as fun as eating. Every single section, from the butcher and seafood counters to the wine, and even flowers, completely overwhelms the selection at most other grocery stores. In fact, the average Central Market can be twice as big as a standard supermarket.
Consumer Reports isn't the only one that loves the retailer. Locals in Texas rave about the store online, with one Reddit thread hosting customers who say, "Legitimately one of the best grocery stores in the world," and "My happy place in a world of uncertainty."
Consumer Reports' other top-ranked grocery stores seem to follow this "more is better" philosophy, with many selection-related categories seemingly outweighing price in the final tally, alongside other key considerations like quality.
Unsurprisingly for many, Consumer Reports' number two grocery store is the Northeast favorite Wegmans, which also leans heavily into wide selections of specialty goods (but it does boast more reasonable prices). Number three is Consumer Reports' best grocery store in the Midwest, Heinen's in Ohio and Illinois, which shines best in quality. The only national chain to make the top rankings is Trader Joe's, boosted by its popular line of unique store-brand items and competitive produce prices. One lesson to take from Consumer Reports' evaluation is that the best grocery stores are almost always regional, not national.