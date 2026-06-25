The Hands-Down Best Grocery Store In The Midwest, According To Consumer Reports
If there is one thing Americans do not need more of is a wide variety of grocery stores, but if you are in the Midwest, what Consumer Reports thinks is the best option is only available in a few places. With so many options to choose from, the longtime consumer advocacy organization has taken it upon itself to put out comprehensive rankings of grocery stores across every region of the country. And while a few national chains like Trader Joe's and Costco do well, many of the best options in the country are smaller, regional grocery chains. And in the Midwest, Consumer Reports says you have no better choice than a very local store named Heinen's.
Heinen's has only 24 locations, with 19 in the Cleveland area, where it was founded, and a more recent expansion with 5 stores in the Chicago suburbs. But if you are lucky enough to live near one, congratulations. According to CR's research, Heinen's blows the competition out of the water, with excellent rankings in almost every category it judges stores.
Consumer Reports evaluated all aspects of a store, from how employees' helpfulness to prices and produce quality. While Heinen's was rated excellent on cleanliness, checkout, speed, and selection, it particularly shone in the quality department, with a wide variety of high-quality meats, poultry, produce, and seasonal goods. The only area where it fell short of the competition was in prices, as Heinen's is a higher-end store. But even there, it rated similarly to stores like Jewel-Osco and Alberton's, while scoring far higher in quality.
Cleveland-born grocery store Heinen's is Consumer Reports favorite Midwestern grocery store
While quality is obviously a huge part of people loving a grocery store, Heinen's has a lot of unique things going for it that put it over the top. The store really specializes in areas that many larger chains neglect, like being a grocery store with a great bakery and deli. Heinen's has a wide variety of cakes, artisan bread, and pastries that people rave about. Having grown from a family butcher shop, it also goes above and beyond in the deli, with its own house-made Two Brother's brand, and plenty of olives, pasta salads, and more.
There are lots of products at Heinen's that you won't find in other stores. It boasts 400 different kinds of fruits and vegetables, and native fish from the Great Lakes like perch and bass. Heinen's even has beer on tap that you can drink as you shop. Customers in the area agree with Consumer Reports as well and praise the customer service in particular.
Comments in Reddit threads from people who love Heinen's say things like, "They easily, hands down, have the best staff. It's clear that they train them extensively on good customer service. The difference is remarkable." One former employee says, "Honestly, we as employees will bend over backwards for the customer. We went out of our way to provide the best service, and customer service was absolutely drilled into our heads as a huge priority." So great service, great quality, amazing selection with an emphasis on local goods, and beautiful, clean stores. No wonder Consumer Reports loves Heinen's.