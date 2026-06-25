The Hands-Down Best Grocery Store In The Midwest, According To Consumer Reports

If there is one thing Americans do not need more of is a wide variety of grocery stores, but if you are in the Midwest, what Consumer Reports thinks is the best option is only available in a few places. With so many options to choose from, the longtime consumer advocacy organization has taken it upon itself to put out comprehensive rankings of grocery stores across every region of the country. And while a few national chains like Trader Joe's and Costco do well, many of the best options in the country are smaller, regional grocery chains. And in the Midwest, Consumer Reports says you have no better choice than a very local store named Heinen's.

Heinen's has only 24 locations, with 19 in the Cleveland area, where it was founded, and a more recent expansion with 5 stores in the Chicago suburbs. But if you are lucky enough to live near one, congratulations. According to CR's research, Heinen's blows the competition out of the water, with excellent rankings in almost every category it judges stores.

Consumer Reports evaluated all aspects of a store, from how employees' helpfulness to prices and produce quality. While Heinen's was rated excellent on cleanliness, checkout, speed, and selection, it particularly shone in the quality department, with a wide variety of high-quality meats, poultry, produce, and seasonal goods. The only area where it fell short of the competition was in prices, as Heinen's is a higher-end store. But even there, it rated similarly to stores like Jewel-Osco and Alberton's, while scoring far higher in quality.