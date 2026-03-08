The Midwest Grocery Store Chain Where Customers Can Drink A Local Craft Brew On Tap While They Shop

Not many people entertain the notion of simultaneously sipping craft brews and shopping for groceries. Perhaps that's because it's a relatively new concept, unheard of many places — but not in certain Midwest states and cities. That's where you'll find an upscale collective of stores belonging to a family-owned grocery chain called Heinen's. The 24-store chain basically treats draft beer like any other commodity, albeit with a few rules per state laws.

The "beer on tap" concept inside Heinen's stores is surprisingly straightforward. Essentially, select Heinen's locations pour beer by the glass, crowler, or growler, stating that "you can even have a glass while you shop." The chain maintains a centralized "Local Craft Beer on Tap" guide that lists participating stores and posts the day's lineup.

In most stores, the setup doesn't include cozy little nooks where you sit and sip, as that's not the intention of Heinen's craft beer program, which focuses on supporting local craft brewers around the country. Rather than a grocery-store "bar" vibe, it's more like on-premise sampling while you shop, introducing customers to local or special craft brews that they can also purchase for home consumption. Just pay for your in-store selection, choose the vessel (or bring your own), dispense the brew, and then sip while you shop. Variations to this procedure do exist, but that's the general idea.