Would You Eat An AI-Designed Fast Food Burger? Researchers Say You Might Not Know The Difference

Generative AI continues to be applied in new fields as research keeps emerging that frames the technology as increasingly necessary or inevitable. If you thought AI wasn't going to break into the culinary world, researchers at Stanford are ready to set you straight. A new AI tool, appropriately called BurgerAI, has been developed to create the perfect, tailor-made burger recipe based on an individual's age, nutritional requirements, and tastes. The recipes can even meet your sustainability goals.

According to a 2026 study published in npj Science of Food, BurgerAI was able to successfully recreate the recipe for a Big Mac, even though the Big Mac wasn't one of the recipes it had been trained on. The program went on to create two novel burgers that were rated by testers against McDonald's Big Mac. One was nearly identical in terms of ingredients, while the other included additions such as a remoulade and thyme. In both cases, the AI burger scored higher for flavor.

BurgerAI also created a mushroom burger designed to reduce environmental impact and a nutritious vegetarian bean burger. All of these things sound promising, not just for diners but for sustainability and people's overall health. After all, who wouldn't want a delicious burger that is better for them than fast food and also better for the environment?