This 2000s Pepsi Ad Was The Most Clever Snub Against Coca-Cola (We Can't Forget It)

In the soda game, there are no true replacements for Coke and Pepsi. But at the turn of the century, a significant gap emerged in the longstanding "cola wars" when Coca-Cola announced that it was outselling its competitor 4-to-1. In response, Pepsi fired back with a targeted tongue-in-cheek ad in 2001. In the commercial, a boy purchases two cans of Coca-Cola — not to drink, but to stand on as a step stool so he can be tall enough to reach the higher up "Pepsi" button on the vending machine. Not insignificantly, the ad ends with the Pepsi-drinking boy walking away, leaving the two Coca-Cola cans untouched on the ground.

A YouTube clip of the sassy ad is filled with comments from fans who remember its cleverness. One writes, "Whoever thought of this ad was a marketing genius," while another points out, "Marketing genius, but logically, Coke still gets their dividends here." Indeed, Pepsi's ad is arguably a masterclass in commercial satire without using a single line of dialogue. But ultimately, Pepsi's ad still reflects the fact that Coca-Cola sold more cans.

Given the long-running rivalry between the two companies, the pointedness of the ad might have been a strategy to springboard both brands back into the public's consciousness. In 2000, even though Coke and Pepsi led U.S. soda industry sales, their figures underperformed compared to previous years. Both brands demonstrated paltry growth of just 0.1% by volume (as reported by Beverage Online), and competitors like Dr Pepper and Mountain Dew were catching up.