This 2000s Pepsi Ad Was The Most Clever Snub Against Coca-Cola (We Can't Forget It)
In the soda game, there are no true replacements for Coke and Pepsi. But at the turn of the century, a significant gap emerged in the longstanding "cola wars" when Coca-Cola announced that it was outselling its competitor 4-to-1. In response, Pepsi fired back with a targeted tongue-in-cheek ad in 2001. In the commercial, a boy purchases two cans of Coca-Cola — not to drink, but to stand on as a step stool so he can be tall enough to reach the higher up "Pepsi" button on the vending machine. Not insignificantly, the ad ends with the Pepsi-drinking boy walking away, leaving the two Coca-Cola cans untouched on the ground.
A YouTube clip of the sassy ad is filled with comments from fans who remember its cleverness. One writes, "Whoever thought of this ad was a marketing genius," while another points out, "Marketing genius, but logically, Coke still gets their dividends here." Indeed, Pepsi's ad is arguably a masterclass in commercial satire without using a single line of dialogue. But ultimately, Pepsi's ad still reflects the fact that Coca-Cola sold more cans.
Given the long-running rivalry between the two companies, the pointedness of the ad might have been a strategy to springboard both brands back into the public's consciousness. In 2000, even though Coke and Pepsi led U.S. soda industry sales, their figures underperformed compared to previous years. Both brands demonstrated paltry growth of just 0.1% by volume (as reported by Beverage Online), and competitors like Dr Pepper and Mountain Dew were catching up.
The Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola feud lives on today
Fast-forward to 2026, and the rivalry rages on without any clear end in sight. Both soda giants recently branched out with new probiotic cola releases. Still, even as Coca-Cola remains the best-selling soda brand in the U.S. this year, Pepsi's modern ad campaigns carry the same implicit message as its 2001 vending machine commercial, touting perceived consumer preference as the defining metric of success, sales data apparently notwithstanding. According to a 2025 PepsiCo press release, the company claimed a blind taste test proved more consumers preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar to Coke Zero Sugar. Meanwhile, according to fiscal data firm Visual Capitalist, Coke has maintained a 17% to 20% market share since 1995, while Pepsi fell from 15% in 1995 to 8.3% in 2023. In 2024, Dr Pepper even tied Pepsi for second place in sales (ouch).
From an advertising perspective, crown-grabs centered around hard data (like last year's press release) just don't seem to appeal to consumer pathos the same way as the commercials of yore. A Reddit thread dedicated to the 2001 ad notes that "Taking jabs at each other definitely made commercials fun." Creative clapbacks like the iconic Pepsi commercial kept it light, while helping to keep Pepsi relevant in the competitive soda industry. Decades later, the image of that boy standing on the Coke cans still lives in our heads rent-free.