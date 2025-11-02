I Tried Aldi's Diet Coke Copycat And It's Not Even Close To Everyone's Favorite Fridge Cig

As of 2025, Diet Coke reigns as the number one diet soda in the U.S., which doesn't surprise me at all. I will check and see if restaurants have Coke or Pepsi before I go. I'm that picky. And I'm not the only fan! Diet Coke ranks fifth among all top-selling sodas in general, coming in after regular Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Sprite, and Pepsi, in that order. And there are a lot of sodas out there!

But recently, we heard a little rumor that there was a Diet Coke dupe that tasted even better and was cheaper, which had us more than intrigued. Personally, as a diehard Diet Coke fan, I have to say I was incredibly suspicious and needed to do my own investigating. (Those are some pretty big claims to be making.) The copycat — Aldi's Summit brand diet cola — is one of many dupes by this grocery store. Luckily, there is an Aldi very close to me, so I ran right out to grab a 12-pack. Already having Diet Coke on hand, because I use it in everything from mocktails and cocktails to baking sweet treats, it would be easy to do a head-to-head taste test.

Giving each a 24-hour window to chill in my refrigerator, I sat down to taste them. I was ready for anything. I took a deep breath and opened my mind to the possibilities. Would it taste the same? Would it actually be better? Well, here's what I found.