Chocolate Cake Mix And Diet Coke Are The Only Items You Need For Dessert Tonight

While boxed cake mixes take the effort out of dessert, they usually require eggs, oil, water, or milk to bind the dry ingredients. However, you can swap all of these wet ingredients for Diet Coke to produce a deliciously airy and moist chocolate cake. Diet coke is a carbonated beverage with artificial sweeteners and no calories, so it won't add any extra calories to the cake mix like eggs, oil, or milk do.

The carbonation found in Diet Coke — or any other soda for that matter — is a well-known leavening agent, replacing the work of the eggs that most boxed cake mixes call for. Diet Coke also provides the moisture and volume that a blend of oil and water or milk and eggs would typically bring. Pairing Diet Coke with chocolate, a robust flavor that's also dark, will work well to mask the taste of the cola without affecting the taste of the chocolate.

Simply add a 12-ounce can of Diet Coke to the dry cake mix in a bowl, stirring to combine according to the box directions. You will need to adjust the baking time for your cake, reducing it by five minutes less than the box directions. Since you'll be swapping eggs or oil with a fat-free soda, the crumb will dry out more quickly. Still, the bubbles and moisture of Diet Coke combined with the adjusted baking time will result in a perfectly light and moist chocolate cake.