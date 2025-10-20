13 Best New Soda Flavors Of 2025 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What started as a tummy soother in the early 1800s is now third to coffee to H2O in America. Soda has reached a prosperous $55.2 billion market, which Mintel's Director of Food & Drink, Paige Leyden, traces a bulk of that success directly to novel, imaginative flavors (via Beverage Industry). When soda was new to the market, every original flavor was more exciting than the last. Each decade seemed to have a favorite soda pop, and in the 2020s, we're still finding new frontrunners. You'd think soda brands would have run out of unique new flavor ideas by this point, but lucky for us, they're still brainstorming.
The industry has been carried by a few conglomerates for ages, like Keurig Dr Pepper and the forever-feuding Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When new innovative sodas start garnering attention, it's typically only a matter of time before one of the big dogs makes a generous offer to buy out the growing brand. New names like Olipop, Poppi, and the re-introduced Slice are introducing familiar flavors with a twist, both in taste and digestibility. Between these new faces in soda and the original creations from our trusted producers, 2025 has been a good year for soda, and it's not even over yet. Amongst dozens of limited edition and permanent soda flavors to grace our shelves this year, these 13 have gotten folks the most excited.
Dr. Pepper Blackberry
Dr. Pepper is known for having 23 different flavors, but in early February, the brand released a new label adding a 24th flavor in the mix — blackberry. With the soda's spicy vanilla notes and cola undertones, blackberry is the perfect deep, fruity addition. Fans have flocked to the soda ever since its February 5th debut, celebrating its rich berry taste. A lot of different Dr. Pepper flavors have been introduced, but this one is a new favorite, joining the brand's permanent lineup.
Coca-Cola Orange Cream
There has clearly been a theme this year with creamy sodas, often inspired by nostalgic classics. This new Coca-Cola flavor is a nod to the creamsicles we used to scarf down all summer long; refreshing, creamy, and slightly tangy. Coca-Cola Orange Cream hit the shelves early in 2025, just in time to cheers to the new year. Coke has a bunch of fun variations, but the classic will never go out of style, with its crispy carbonation and caramelized vanilla warmth. The classic brand isn't quick to hop on trends or stretch too far out of its comfort zone, so the Orange Cream was a welcome surprise.
A&W Ice Cream Sundae
Is it a soda? Is it an ice cream float? Who's to say, but it is delicious. A&W released this creamy limited edition flavor in the heat of summer, in both standard and zero-sugar varieties. Given the brand's trademark is root beer, an ice cream-inspired soda feels like a natural pivot. Tasty root beer floats are practically a cure-all for any sour mood, and this soda squeezes a little bit of that comfort into a 12-ounce can.
Mountain Dew Mango Rush
Taco Bell played a part in Mountain Dew's cult following with the monumental introduction of Baja Blast — but Little Caesars, the budget-friendly pizza chain, got a piece of the Mountain Dew pie this year as well. In spring 2025, Little Caesars and Mountain Dew teamed up to give us a new, refreshingly fruity flavor: Mango Rush. Fans gushed over the quality of Mango Rush over the ill-received Flamin' Hot. They also raved about the tropical touch, something that the traditional soda lacks, with a juicy aftertaste.
Sprite Chill Strawberry Kiwi
Sprite's sparkling base of subtle citrus makes for the perfect playground to toy with flavor enhancers, like strawberry and kiwi. We've seen a handful of new flavors over the past few years, one being the magically refreshing Sprite Chill, which delivers a cooling quality without the expected artificial minty flavor. The brand worked exclusively with Walmart in 2025 to introduce an extra fruity variation of Sprite Chill with juicy strawberries and kiwis. The juicy soda was released in mid-March and fans are already dreading the limited-edition run coming to an end, with some on Reddit voting it the best Sprite flavor.
Poppi Punch Pop
Poppi was one of the first so-called healthy sodas, kicking off a huge beverage trend after debuting in 2015. The brand (which found its footing on "Shark Tank") is all about prebiotics and low-sugar sodas. Poppi introduced its latest flavor, Punch Pop, just in time for summer 2025. It's a flavorful fruit punch rich in all the classic nuances we loved as kids, like cherry, apple, and lots of citrus. Those who grew up in the '90s can't help but compare it to the sweet feeling of summer, just with only five grams of sugar.
Olipop Orange Cream
Olipop is another leader in the alternative soda space, delivering tasty prebiotic sodas infused with botanicals and plant fibers since 2018. This year, the brand introduced its Orange Cream edition, a rich creamsicle style soda that perfectly balances sweet and citrus to deliver a creamy finish. The nostalgic sip has officially joined Olipop's lineup of permanent flavors.
Sprite + Tea
Before the introduction of Spite + Tea in mid-2025, sodas and iced tea typically remained in separate bottles. The unexpected combination gives consumers the best of both worlds; delicate tea with a little sparkle. The soda takes Sprite's signature lemon-lime foundation and incorporates the bold flavors of sweet tea. It's sort of like a twist on an Arnold Palmer topped with some citrusy seltzer. While subtle, fans seem to appreciate the tangy lemon yet balanced flavor combo, comparing it to Brisk.
Pepsi Wild Cherry and Cream
Pepsi's Wild Cherry has been secured in the brand's soda roster ever since its 1988 debut, but 2025 introduced a creamier version of the classic; Wild Cherry & Cream. On theme with the other trending sodas of this year, the flavor is ultra creamy and nostalgic, with a familiar, comforting taste. The creamy vanilla notes blend perfectly with Pepsi's signature sweet cola flavor, and a final burst of lush cherries just tops it all off. It's a fan favorite, with some deeming it Pepsi's greatest achievement of late.
Sunkist Raspberry Blood Orange
Sunkist is most commonly recognized as one of the leading labels in orange soda, but let us not forget all of the other flavors Sunkist has to offer outside of the standard orange. The brand, owned by Dr Pepper, offers a lot of fruity variations, but this year's Raspberry Blood Orange is a rising favorite. The bold flavors are incredibly juicy, and the blood orange is a rather subtle but favorable tweak to the classic orange flavor.
Slice Shirley Temple
You may recognize Slice from its mid-1980s era, but it's back in 2025 and ready to embrace its new look. The reimagined brand is paying homage to old-school soda-shop-inspired flavors, and what better one to start with than Shirley Temple? The flavor is heavy on the grenadine but light on the sugar, with a less syrupy take on the classic soda. The cherry base is balanced with a slight tartness, and the light carbonation finishes it off flawlessly. Slice is quickly climbing the ranks of gut-friendly, low sugar sodas, with some even voting it above Poppi.
Slice Strawberry
A second, fruity flavor from Slice deserves a shoutout this year, and it's the brand's reimagined strawberry soda. Strawberry, while not objectively unique, is tough to find in the soda aisle. There are simply not enough strawberry-flavored sodas out there, but thankfully Slice's version is everything we'd hope for; sweet, juicy, and not artificial. For anyone who dabbled in Slice's fruit-forward sodas in the '80s, this one is for you.
Crush Back to the '80s Electric Blue Razz
This throwback flavor might be the best thing to come out of 2025. Society has an appetite for nostalgia, and Crush appealed to our childhood hearts with this Electric Blue Razz soda. Blue raspberry is arguably not even a real flavor, but we love it nonetheless. The limited time release dominated this year's summer season, with the branding serving just as much joy as the soda itself. Splattered in '80s graphics, the can is a little piece of childhood for Gen X babies.