There are some foods that just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, coffee and chocolate, and cabbage and ... meatloaf? While cabbage may not be everyone's favorite vegetable (though it's gotten enough traction to be considered one of the leading foods of 2026, which says something), it's an undeniably tasty and homey pairing for meatloaf — one of the most beloved comfort foods ever created.

Meatloaf and cabbage are like a culinary yin and yang. A classic meatloaf recipe is packed full of protein and binders like veggies and bread, and is often topped with a sticky glaze that caramelizes ever so slightly as it cooks. Cabbage, in any one of the numerous ways it can be prepared, adds a grounding vegetal flavor and plenty of fiber. Communities in the South and Appalachia specifically love this combination, likely because it conjures up feelings of Momma's kitchen. In modern days, both meatloaf and cabbage are also practical; you can easily stretch meatloaf by adding extra ingredients to bulk it out, like veggies, mushrooms, and more, which can make it a thriftier option. Cabbage may just be one of the cheapest vegetables, and as long as you know how to cook it, you're setting yourself up for a delicious and filling plate.