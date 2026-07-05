The Classic Comfort Meal That's Just Not The Same Without A Side Of Cabbage
There are some foods that just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, coffee and chocolate, and cabbage and ... meatloaf? While cabbage may not be everyone's favorite vegetable (though it's gotten enough traction to be considered one of the leading foods of 2026, which says something), it's an undeniably tasty and homey pairing for meatloaf — one of the most beloved comfort foods ever created.
Meatloaf and cabbage are like a culinary yin and yang. A classic meatloaf recipe is packed full of protein and binders like veggies and bread, and is often topped with a sticky glaze that caramelizes ever so slightly as it cooks. Cabbage, in any one of the numerous ways it can be prepared, adds a grounding vegetal flavor and plenty of fiber. Communities in the South and Appalachia specifically love this combination, likely because it conjures up feelings of Momma's kitchen. In modern days, both meatloaf and cabbage are also practical; you can easily stretch meatloaf by adding extra ingredients to bulk it out, like veggies, mushrooms, and more, which can make it a thriftier option. Cabbage may just be one of the cheapest vegetables, and as long as you know how to cook it, you're setting yourself up for a delicious and filling plate.
How to elevate this homestyle combo
There are plenty of ways to cook cabbage, and not all of them are ideal, especially for pairing with meatloaf. If you're after flavor, we strongly recommend frying your cabbage. Cook it in bacon grease alongside onion, bell pepper, and celery to get the perfect savory side for your favorite meatloaf recipe. If you prefer a heartier cabbage side dish, you could also try charring and braising the cabbage with beer; this would be an excellent side for a lighter meatloaf, like our ultimate turkey meatloaf recipe.
Another unconventional way to eat cabbage and meatloaf is as a sandwich. Leftover meatloaf is one of life's simple pleasures, and it's especially tasty when slathered on a sandwich with a crispy, crunchy cabbage slaw. You could even give your meatloaf an internationally-inspired twist and add spicy, funky gochujang to the glaze and turn Napa cabbage into a homemade kimchi as well.