So, how can you cook with the hottest vegetable of 2026? One look at Pinterest's page "cabbage crush" displays an abundance of tasty cabbage recipes, along with a vibrant array of cabbage to suit your culinary interests. And we're not just talking about green or white cabbage. Brussels sprouts, bok choy, and peppery red cabbage are all in and fair game, too.

To cook with cabbage this year and beyond, first decide how you would like to prepare it. For a main dish, you can season and sear green cabbage wedges in a frying pan and top the cooked wedges with feta cheese, creamy dressings, or tangy balsamic vinegar. Or make a take on traditional and hearty stuffed cabbage, creating pockets of ground meat and rice with the leaves before covering the dish with tomato sauce and baking it.

For a tasty side dish with an Irish nod, saute sliced cabbage with Guinness and caraway seeds. Or make a colorful cabbage slaw by thinly slicing white and red cabbage, then mixing with dressing. For an impressive appetizer, roast Brussel sprouts in the oven and serve with aioli.

For a flavor-packed and probiotic-rich take on the veggie, make classic homemade kimchi by fermenting chopped Napa cabbage with salt, water, and seasonings. When it's ready, you can add homemade kimchi to a variety of bowls and noodle dishes. Pinterest even says you can add kimchi to cocktails. In 2026, the sky's the limit.