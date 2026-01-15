This Will Be The Hottest Vegetable In 2026, According To Pinterest
Long gone are the days when the phrase "eat your vegetables" elicited a necessary and obligatory side of steamed broccoli. It's 2026, and vegetables are in (as they should be). But Pinterest says there's one particular vegetable to watch out for this year — and incorporate into your cooking repertoire: cabbage. In its trend report, Pinterest Predicts 2026, the social media platform highlighted cabbage as the top vegetable, citing a new motto, "live, laugh, leaf." In its explanation of the trend, Pinterest, dedicated to all things aesthetic, practical, and delicious, wrote about the calciferous vegetable's signature crunch.
Indeed, there's more that meets the eye when it comes to cabbage. Its heartiness and flexibility when cooked or raw make it a prime vegetable wrapper for dumplings, tacos, or stuffed cabbage with sweet tomato sauce. Its neutral, earthy taste makes it notably useful in a range of recipes; the perfect complement to other ingredients when used in salads, slaws, or in various cooking methods from sauteing or fermenting to pickling. And unlike other trendy vegetables like oyster mushrooms or heirloom tomatoes, which are delicious but pricey, cabbage is an economical choice for any home cook. Plus, the vegetable is nutritionally high in fiber, Vitamin K, and has even been shown to be good for immunity.
How to cook with cabbage
So, how can you cook with the hottest vegetable of 2026? One look at Pinterest's page "cabbage crush" displays an abundance of tasty cabbage recipes, along with a vibrant array of cabbage to suit your culinary interests. And we're not just talking about green or white cabbage. Brussels sprouts, bok choy, and peppery red cabbage are all in and fair game, too.
To cook with cabbage this year and beyond, first decide how you would like to prepare it. For a main dish, you can season and sear green cabbage wedges in a frying pan and top the cooked wedges with feta cheese, creamy dressings, or tangy balsamic vinegar. Or make a take on traditional and hearty stuffed cabbage, creating pockets of ground meat and rice with the leaves before covering the dish with tomato sauce and baking it.
For a tasty side dish with an Irish nod, saute sliced cabbage with Guinness and caraway seeds. Or make a colorful cabbage slaw by thinly slicing white and red cabbage, then mixing with dressing. For an impressive appetizer, roast Brussel sprouts in the oven and serve with aioli.
For a flavor-packed and probiotic-rich take on the veggie, make classic homemade kimchi by fermenting chopped Napa cabbage with salt, water, and seasonings. When it's ready, you can add homemade kimchi to a variety of bowls and noodle dishes. Pinterest even says you can add kimchi to cocktails. In 2026, the sky's the limit.