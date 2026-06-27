6 Store-Bought Indian Foods That May Just Be Better Than Takeout

Imagine this: You've spent 10 minutes perusing your favorite Indian restaurant's online menu. Finally, you settle on a portion of tikka masala, a box of rice, and a few gulab jamun to round things out. You head to checkout, and — gasp — the total is a whopping $40. You start rethinking your dinner plans, ultimately convincing yourself that you can live with yet another peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner.

But wait. It doesn't have to be that way. Although it's famously difficult to match the quality of freshly prepared Indian meals, a handful of store-bought Indian foods show up for the challenge — and I've rounded them up for you. Not only do these products bring admirable flavors to the table, but they are also easier on the wallet and can conveniently be bought on your next grocery store trip. Not to mention, if Indian restaurants always set your mouth on fire, you'll be happy to hear that these store-bought alternatives frequently fall on the milder side.

To assemble this line-up of products, I referenced customer reviews and my own experiences. I've tried several of these products myself, eaten at countless Indian restaurants, and even live in India the majority of each year. Finally, because we all have different spice tolerances, I urge you to turn to these expert tips for adding spices to your at-home Indian dishes, as necessary. That said, many customers like these products as-is, straight from the package or jar. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article.