The 7 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dumpling Hacks, According To Reddit

If we're going to Trader Joe's, one thing is for sure: We're not skipping the dumplings. The Tiki-themed grocery store has a range of options. In fact, from vegetable-packed vegan dim sum-style dumplings to chicken gyozas and steamed soup dumplings, it never disappoints. In case you were wondering, our taste tester's favorite is the Pork Gyoza Potstickers, which they say are flavorful and juicy with a distinct umami quality and pleasant texture. But we're not here to talk about which frozen dumplings our reviewer loves. We're here to talk about Reddit's frozen dumpling hacks, of course.

If in doubt about how to cook anything from Trader Joe's, asking the grocer's incredibly engaged fan base on Reddit is always a good idea. When we scanned threads devoted to frozen dumplings, we weren't underwhelmed. Here are some of the hacks we came across that will help you take your dumpling game to the next level.