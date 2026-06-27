The 7 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Dumpling Hacks, According To Reddit
If we're going to Trader Joe's, one thing is for sure: We're not skipping the dumplings. The Tiki-themed grocery store has a range of options. In fact, from vegetable-packed vegan dim sum-style dumplings to chicken gyozas and steamed soup dumplings, it never disappoints. In case you were wondering, our taste tester's favorite is the Pork Gyoza Potstickers, which they say are flavorful and juicy with a distinct umami quality and pleasant texture. But we're not here to talk about which frozen dumplings our reviewer loves. We're here to talk about Reddit's frozen dumpling hacks, of course.
If in doubt about how to cook anything from Trader Joe's, asking the grocer's incredibly engaged fan base on Reddit is always a good idea. When we scanned threads devoted to frozen dumplings, we weren't underwhelmed. Here are some of the hacks we came across that will help you take your dumpling game to the next level.
The wet paper towel microwave trick
Steaming is a super easy way to cook dumplings. All it requires is some water, a wok or a pan, and a steamer basket — a traditional bamboo one is best. It cooks frozen dumplings to perfection in just a few minutes. Easy peasy, and very little clean up. But wait, what if you don't have a steamer basket? Relax, Reddit's got you. It turns out, you can actually use your microwave to steam dumplings, too, and it doesn't require any special tools. Well, other than some paper towels. This method, dubbed "fake microwave steaming" by one Reddit user, takes just two minutes, and it's incredibly simple. Place the dumplings on a plate, layer a wet paper towel over the top, and microwave. That's literally it.
In a separate Reddit thread for life hacks, one person explained that this trick works simply by keeping the food damp, stopping it from losing moisture. Others suggested losing the paper towel altogether and instead placing a mug of water in the microwave with the food. "Just fill up a cup with water and place it in the microwave beside the food," they explained. "It has the same effect, even with bread." One important note, though: If you're using the wet paper towel trick, don't microwave the dumplings for any longer than two minutes. Any longer, and it's a potential fire hazard.
Combine them with instant ramen for a quick, easy meal
Sure, cooking from scratch is healthy, but it's not always possible. Life can be busy, and sometimes, you just can't face cutting an onion. We've all been there. When you're in a bind, Reddit says make yourself a quick, easy, and satisfying meal by pairing your frozen dumplings from Trader Joe's with instant ramen.
It's kind of like a cheat dumpling ramen soup. And look, nobody is saying it's authentic, but it is likely to be quick and tasty. "Four frozen shrimp gyoza, pan fried or microwaved, over the instant miso ramen," said one Redditor in the r/EatCheapandHealthy subreddit. "Throw in some frozen soycutash if you're feeling fancy!" Another added: "You can also mix gyōza with veggie soup for a quick dumpling-style soup or ramen."
Trader Joe's has a few instant ramen options, including Miso Instant Ramen Soup and Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles, but there are no rules about where the instant ramen needs to come from for this particular hack. When we ranked 16 instant ramen brands in 2022, we placed Trader Joe's in 15th (sorry), while first place went to Nissin.
Bite off the top of soup dumplings to make more room for sauce
Let's get one thing clear: Putting an entire soup dumpling into your mouth in one go is probably a bad idea. Not only could you end up with soup down your chin and clothes, but you might actually scald your mouth. So don't do it. Got it? Okay, now for the hack.
According to Reddit, if you want to add a little extra flavor to your dumplings, you should bite off just a tiny bit of the top to make room for more sauce (once they have cooled a little). "Make a little sauce of vinegar, soy sauce, and chili crisp," one person wrote in the r/traderjoes subreddit. "Put dumpling in spoon, bite off tippy top of the dumpling, and put a little spoonful of sauce in the hole. Now eat!" Alternatively, you can bite a tiny hole to release some of the steam, says another Redditor, and then just dip the dumpling in a sauce of your choice.
That said, many Reddit users say that soup dumplings shouldn't be messed with. If you don't want a fuss, you can bite a hole to release the steam, and then just eat them as-is. "Eat them as god intended," another Redditor advised. "Just steam and eat. Don't ruin a perfectly good thing by over complicating it."
Don't be afraid to pan fry
Trader Joe's frozen dumplings can be prepared in many different ways. You can steam them, microwave them, or add them to soups, but you can also pan-fry them. In fact, many Redditors say this is the best way to enjoy frozen dumplings.
Pan-frying gives dumplings that nice crispy texture on the bottom, while maintaining that essential pillowy, chewy texture on the top. "Usually whenever I go to Trader Joe's and get their dumplings, I just have [them] regular steamed style, but last night, decided to try to do pan-fried dumplings and they were so much better and delicious," said one Redditor in the r/traderjoes subreddit. Another added: "It's the only way I make them. I used to steam them but they were too soggy and soft."
Before you start pan-frying, though, it's important to ensure you have the right supplies. Tasting Table spoke to Mamahuhu restaurant manager Derek Chan in 2025, and he told us that "well-seasoned cast iron pan" is essential, thanks to its superior heat distribution and retention. And another tip: Don't turn up the heat too high — medium is just right for a good sear. Nobody wants a burnt dumpling, after all.
Go easy on the oil when steam-frying
Many people opt for steam-fried dumplings, as this method gives them an extra-crispy bottom and an extra-tender top. This method of steaming and frying at the same time is particularly popular in Japan, where it's used to cook gyozas.
But getting it right requires a little bit of research. A little safety reminder: Pouring water onto hot oil is dangerous. The water immediately vaporizes, causing an explosion that can leave you with some serious burns. So, to be safe, Redditors say just add a tiny bit of spray oil to the pan (don't pour in the oil), then when browned, you can add the water. Cover the pan until the water evaporates, and then continue to fry a little before serving for deliciously crispy dumplings.
Another option, although this one comes with a little more risk, is to use the pan lid as a shield, says one Redditor. "I don't use that much oil," they explained in the r/traderjoes subreddit. "Hold the lid to your pan like a shield when you add the splash of water. Move quickly and don't panic."
Don't neglect the air fryer
Steam-frying might result in tasty dumplings, but it isn't without risk. If you want to be safe, consider popping your dumplings in the air fryer instead. You'll still get that nice crispy texture, but you won't risk any burns. Many Redditors are on board with this method, which is arguably the easiest way to cook Trader Joe's frozen dumplings.
"If I want crispy, [I] air fry completely from frozen until fully cooked," said one person in the r/traderjoes subreddit. This method works for most dumplings, but many Trader Joe's fans seem to use it for the chain's gyozas. It makes sense, given that gyozas are supposed to be a little crispy on the bottom.
"Are you a fan of the Thai Shrimp Gyoza?? Are you tired of pan-frying them?? Try air frying them," said another poster in the r/traderjoes subreddit. "The result: crispy edges with soft gyoza on the bottom. Delicious."
Defrost in the fridge before cooking
You can cook Trader Joe's frozen dumplings straight from frozen, but partially thawing them out first is a good idea. This helps to stop them from clinging together and will ensure they cook evenly. This method is a favorite of many Redditors. One person in the r/traderjoes subreddit, for example, said that they let them defrost in the fridge while they mix up a sauce, before frying them over medium heat. Others prefer to thaw them out in the microwave first, before throwing them in a hot pan to brown.
But one note: It's best not to let the dumplings defrost completely before cooking, as this can make the texture mushy and slippery. And another tip: If you want to completely eliminate the risk of sticking, you can brush your dumplings with a little flour to help them move against each other more easily.