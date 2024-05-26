How To Air Fry Frozen Dumplings To Crisp Perfection
We've already established that air fryers can be utilized for everything from Korean-style salmon to buttermilk apple fritters. But what about dumplings? If you're pressed for time or simply craving those dumplings sitting in the freezer, air frying is a quick method to enjoy this delicious snack. The air fryer delivers a crispy exterior and a juicy interior and offers a less messy alternative to traditional frying.
This method is easy to follow and ensures a perfect portion every time. First, check the package instructions for recommended frying times and temperatures, and consider adjusting them slightly to suit your taste. When selecting your frozen dumplings, opt for varieties like potstickers, gyoza, or wontons, which are ideal for air frying. Start by preheating the air fryer, then lightly greasing it with oil or cooking spray so the dumplings do not stick together. Arrange the dumplings in a single layer in the basket without stacking them on top of each other. This way, air can circulate well around each dumpling, ensuring uniform heating. Set the timer for 6-8 minutes or until the bottom of the dumplings is crisp and slightly brown. Take out the basket and gently turn each dumpling over using tongs or spatula. Fry again at the same temperature and wait for the second side to crisp up, then remove and let cool.
Crispy, crunchy, and oh so easy
Once your dumplings are out of the air fryer, we suggest serving them as soon as possible while they're still warm and crispy. Now, while the dumplings are cooking (or cooling), you should have enough time to whip up some accompaniments, including a range of sauces or dips. Some suggestions? Soy sauce, ponzu sauce, duck sauce, chili oil, hoisin sauce, chopped scallions and cilantro make great additions. For an extra nutty flavor, sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over the dumplings after cooking. Furikake, a Japanese rice seasoning that blends with seaweed, sesame seeds, and other umami-rich ingredients, can add a unique savory kick. And finally, with a wedge of lime, you're ready to go — all in a matter of minutes.
Quickly preparing dumplings is just another reason why the air fryer has earned its spot on your kitchen counter. No matter what you throw in it, the food always comes out delicious and perfectly ready to serve. Save the trip to your favorite restaurant and have your next batch of dumplings cooked in the comforts of your own home.