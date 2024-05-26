How To Air Fry Frozen Dumplings To Crisp Perfection

We've already established that air fryers can be utilized for everything from Korean-style salmon to buttermilk apple fritters. But what about dumplings? If you're pressed for time or simply craving those dumplings sitting in the freezer, air frying is a quick method to enjoy this delicious snack. The air fryer delivers a crispy exterior and a juicy interior and offers a less messy alternative to traditional frying.

This method is easy to follow and ensures a perfect portion every time. First, check the package instructions for recommended frying times and temperatures, and consider adjusting them slightly to suit your taste. When selecting your frozen dumplings, opt for varieties like potstickers, gyoza, or wontons, which are ideal for air frying. Start by preheating the air fryer, then lightly greasing it with oil or cooking spray so the dumplings do not stick together. Arrange the dumplings in a single layer in the basket without stacking them on top of each other. This way, air can circulate well around each dumpling, ensuring uniform heating. Set the timer for 6-8 minutes or until the bottom of the dumplings is crisp and slightly brown. Take out the basket and gently turn each dumpling over using tongs or spatula. Fry again at the same temperature and wait for the second side to crisp up, then remove and let cool.