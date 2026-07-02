The Best Place To Buy Premium Kitchenware At Sale Prices
If you're a home chef, you know how important it is to have premium cookware and kitchen essentials. While there are a number of retailers where you can buy high-quality cookware, shopping can get expensive fast. However, there's a way around paying the exorbitant prices you find at some stores, and that's shopping at a high-end purveyor that's known for its frequent sales: Sur la Table.
Sur la Table is the top place to source cookware at reduced prices, with hundreds of discounted items offered on an ongoing basis. This retailer offers a wide variety of brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, GreenPan, and Caraway, plus its own in-house brand. Shopping can be done in-store or online.
For example, it's common to see items like a Le Creuset Dutch Oven marked down from $459 to $289, a $199 Le Creuset 3-piece baker set discounted to $139, and an All-Clad 10-piece cookware set reduced from $1,340 to $899. Additionally, Staub Stoneware Bowls can be discounted from $57 to $34, and we've seen an Anova Vacuum Sealer that is regularly $155 on sale for $113.
Timing your Sur la Table sales searches and what to look for
Sur la Table runs post-holiday sales that feature discounts on seasonal items and name-brand kitchenware. Shopping in-store can be helpful, so you get a first-hand look at the cookware and other professional kitchen tools every home chef should try.
Reviewers say that Sur la Table's annual anniversary sale in September is often the best time to buy and save, but that it's important to do your research and shop smart. One blogger notes it's the ideal time to purchase high-end brands like Le Creuset and Staub that typically have a steep markup. Sale prices during the brand's anniversary sale generally range from 30% to 50% off. Kitchen tools and baking basics will be discounted, and knives are often marked down between 40% and 45%.
"Look for the $19.72 anniversary specials, perfect for filling gaps in your kitchen with aprons, tools, or smaller accessories," the blogger adds. They also give a few caveats, like cross-checking sale prices with other retailers, evaluating shipping costs, reading reviews on the items you want to purchase, and understanding return policies and warranties before purchasing.
Sales events and coupon deals at Sur La Table span several big-ticket items that will last you years. For another way to save: Snag this beautiful Sur La Table Cast Iron Set at Costco for a Fraction of its usual price.