The Best Place To Buy Premium Kitchenware At Sale Prices

Sur la Table runs post-holiday sales that feature discounts on seasonal items and name-brand kitchenware. Shopping in-store can be helpful, so you get a first-hand look at the cookware and other professional kitchen tools every home chef should try.

Reviewers say that Sur la Table's annual anniversary sale in September is often the best time to buy and save, but that it's important to do your research and shop smart. One blogger notes it's the ideal time to purchase high-end brands like Le Creuset and Staub that typically have a steep markup. Sale prices during the brand's anniversary sale generally range from 30% to 50% off. Kitchen tools and baking basics will be discounted, and knives are often marked down between 40% and 45%.

"Look for the $19.72 anniversary specials, perfect for filling gaps in your kitchen with aprons, tools, or smaller accessories," the blogger adds. They also give a few caveats, like cross-checking sale prices with other retailers, evaluating shipping costs, reading reviews on the items you want to purchase, and understanding return policies and warranties before purchasing.

Sales events and coupon deals at Sur La Table span several big-ticket items that will last you years. For another way to save: Snag this beautiful Sur La Table Cast Iron Set at Costco for a Fraction of its usual price.