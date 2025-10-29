​​Snag This Beautiful Sur La Table Cast Iron Set At Costco For A Fraction Of Its Usual Price

Enameled Sur La Table cast iron cookware is as versatile as it is fashionable, and the brand's pots and pans are suitable for oven heats up to 500 degrees. But investing in a Sur La Table cast-iron skillet, pot, or set can put some heat on your wallet. That is, unless you buy it at Costco. Specifically, Costco is currently offering a 4-piece Sur La Table cookware set that's much more affordable than similar sets on Sur La Table's website. The Costco set, featuring a large pot, Staub braise and ridged grill pan, and a self-basting lid meant to keep food nice and moist, contains different pieces and color options than the 5-piece set at Sur la Table, for instance. But at a fraction of the cost, it has everything you need. Plus, it's stackable — making for easy storage and use.

Costco's enameled cookware set costs $119.99, which is significantly more cost-effective than buying it from the retailer directly — even with Sur La Table's best seasonal sales considered. Sur La Table's 5-piece set offers two Dutch ovens, their compatible lids, and a 10" skillet for $630 (currently on sale for $529.95). When you factor in the cost of a typical Sur la Table dutch oven for $229.95 (on sale for $189.96) and the Staub braiser and grill pan retailing for $628 (on sale for $199.96), purchasing the set from Costco is a no-brainer if you're in the market for an enameled cast-iron pot.