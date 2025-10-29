Snag This Beautiful Sur La Table Cast Iron Set At Costco For A Fraction Of Its Usual Price
Enameled Sur La Table cast iron cookware is as versatile as it is fashionable, and the brand's pots and pans are suitable for oven heats up to 500 degrees. But investing in a Sur La Table cast-iron skillet, pot, or set can put some heat on your wallet. That is, unless you buy it at Costco. Specifically, Costco is currently offering a 4-piece Sur La Table cookware set that's much more affordable than similar sets on Sur La Table's website. The Costco set, featuring a large pot, Staub braise and ridged grill pan, and a self-basting lid meant to keep food nice and moist, contains different pieces and color options than the 5-piece set at Sur la Table, for instance. But at a fraction of the cost, it has everything you need. Plus, it's stackable — making for easy storage and use.
Costco's enameled cookware set costs $119.99, which is significantly more cost-effective than buying it from the retailer directly — even with Sur La Table's best seasonal sales considered. Sur La Table's 5-piece set offers two Dutch ovens, their compatible lids, and a 10" skillet for $630 (currently on sale for $529.95). When you factor in the cost of a typical Sur la Table dutch oven for $229.95 (on sale for $189.96) and the Staub braiser and grill pan retailing for $628 (on sale for $199.96), purchasing the set from Costco is a no-brainer if you're in the market for an enameled cast-iron pot.
The Costco set is as complete as it is cost-effective
As long as you're okay with foregoing the enameled cast iron skillet for a braising pan, the savings of buying a Sur La Table cookware set from Costco could certainly be worth it, even if you'll eventually buy a heavy-duty cast iron skillet separately. Plus, the Costco set includes some of the absolute best enameled cast-iron cookware.
The Staub braiser pan could be just the welcome surprise you need in the kitchen to add some variety — and extra juiciness — to your favorite meals. You can use the shallow braiser for slow-cooking meat in liquids and stews until tender, as a casserole dish, or in place of a skillet. With the grill pan provided in Costco's cookware set, you can also achieve some nice grill marks on your weeknight steak dinner.
The stackable Costco set provides an array of multi-use pans without all the bulk and storage space. And the colors of the Costco set are cute and timeless, with cream and green varieties. It offers different pans and colors than Sur la Table's 5-piece set, which comes in red, white, and blue options. All in all, the Sur La Table set from Costco could certainly be among the best holiday gifts for the home chef in your life, at a fraction of the price of buying it directly from the cookware retailer.