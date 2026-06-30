9 Frozen Mexican Food Items Fans Say Taste Better Than Takeout
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When you're in the mood for the spicy comfort of Mexican food, your first thought might be to hit up your favorite takeout spot. Chains like Taco Bell and Chipotle are, of course, reliable picks for satisfying those savory cravings, but they aren't the only way to get your fix. A trip to the freezer aisle of the grocery store can deliver just as much flavor, often at a fraction of the cost and without the wait.
Store-bought frozen meals can certainly be hit and miss, but amongst the mediocre are some hidden gems that consistently impress customers. Standouts include premade burritos, enchiladas, taquitos, and bowls, all of which bring plenty of hearty, Mexican-inspired deliciousness to the table, with very little prep required. In fact, shoppers say many of these products are even tastier than takeout versions.
To help you shop the freezer aisle with confidence, we've pulled together our top picks from the world of store-bought Mexican meals. These products all come highly rated by real customers and promise to liven up mealtime with bold, restaurant-worthy flavors. So, consider swapping takeout for one of these fan favorites, and you might find your new go-to.
Tina's Red Hot Beef Burrito
First up, we have a frozen burrito that's packed with rich, spicy flavor. Tina's Red Hot Beef Burrito has countless recommendations from happy customers, who rate the wrap for its generous filling and bold heat. Requiring nothing more than a 90-second blast in the microwave, this serves as a wonderfully convenient meal or snack. And it's budget-friendly too, with a single burrito costing just 62 cents at Walmart at the time of writing.
When a Reddit user threw out the question, "What's the best frozen burrito and where can I get it?", multiple shoppers highlighted this product, with one writing, "Tina's red hot beef and it isn't even close." In another discussion, the burrito's reputation was cemented further when a Redditor dubbed the meal "the undisputed king of cheap frozen burritos."
A quick browse of customer reviews on the Walmart website shows an equally enthusiastic response. "These are excellent burritos", said one shopper, adding, "They are correctly spiced and have an excellent taste and texture. I have tried MANY other brands of burritos and these are by far the best." Others mention the lack of unwanted sogginess (a common issue with frozen burritos) and the product's versatility. These are just as great for enjoying on the go as they are for piling with fresh, crunchy, and saucy toppings to create a substantial sit-down meal.
Amy's Cheese Enchiladas
Amy's Cheese Enchiladas are another excellent option for Mexican food fans. In the box, you get two corn tortillas, filled with cheese and veggies, and smothered in a classic red enchilada sauce. The meal can be heated in the microwave in just a few minutes or baked in the oven for a crispier finish. Either way, the result is an ultra-comforting, well-rounded lunch or dinner that's also completely gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly.
Reviewers describe the tortillas as tender without being mushy, while the generous portion of sauce provides a well-balanced level of spice. "I find these to have an incredible depth of flavor for a frozen meal," one customer on Reddit said about the enchiladas. "The corn tortillas balanced with the cheese. The sauce is rich and full of amazing flavor." They even went as far as to say, "I would be 100% happy if this was served to me in a restaurant." This prompted countless other rave reviews, such as "Agree 100%. These things are out of this world," and "Best frozen enchiladas on the market." So, this product has clearly earned itself a strong reputation.
The meal is easy to spruce up with extra toppings, too. Try adding a sprinkling of extra shredded cheese or a dollop of sour cream, guacamole, or salsa to amp up the indulgence. One Reddit user even recommends serving the enchiladas with scrambled eggs for a hearty breakfast treat.
El Monterey Extra Crunchy Southwest Chicken Taquitos
If you're after something a little more snackable, give these El Monterey Southwest Chicken Taquitos a try. The spicy chicken-black bean filling is enhanced with a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, while the outer shell cooks up irresistibly crunchy. The taquitos are widely touted as deeply flavorful and easy to prep, hence they serve as a reliable freezer aisle staple for many.
Customers frequently liken these crispy bites to the Southwest egg rolls found at popular chain restaurants, and plenty of reviews proudly describe the taquitos as some of the best on the market. "Our favorite Taquitos," one shopper shared in a Walmart review, noting that they "have the best flavor compared to all other brands." Others say the shell maintains its crunch beautifully, even when cooking in a microwave, so there's no risk of any disappointing sogginess.
The El Monterey taquitos work fantastically as an appetizer or party snack, especially when served with a side of creamy dip like ranch or queso. However, you could turn these into a more complete meal by pairing them with sides like Mexican-style rice, spicy pinto beans, or a crisp, refreshing salad.
Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas
Trader Joe's is well known for its impressive selection of frozen meals, and one Mexican-inspired favorite is the chain's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas. The corn tortillas come stuffed with juicy shredded chicken, and topped with a tangy salsa verde, which features a punchy blend of tomatillos, poblano chilis, and jalapeño peppers. Then, there's a final layer of sweet diced peppers and rich, gooey mozzarella, just to make things even more satisfying.
Fans say the salsa verde is delightfully bright and zesty, while the chicken is perfectly tender, and the wraps are robust enough to hold their shape once cooked. On Reddit, one customer called these enchiladas "better than they have any right to be," praising the soft tortillas and mouth-watering cheesiness. Another user added their thoughts, commenting, "Honestly I would say they meet most restaurant quality and flavor and for over half the price."
While these enchiladas are fantastic served straight from the oven or microwave, they'll also go down a treat with a variety of Mexican-inspired extras. Think homemade pico de gallo, chunky guac, or a scattering of fresh cilantro. You could even introduce some refreshing crunch to your plate with a side of spicy taco slaw.
Kevin's Chicken Burrito Bowl
This hearty, nutrient-rich Chicken Burrito Bowl from Kevin's brand can be found at Target and other major grocery chains. This frozen meal combines chicken breast, cheese, bell peppers, brown rice, and a spicy chipotle sauce – an undeniably tempting medley. Not only is the bowl ready to enjoy in just five minutes, but it also packs an impressive 28 grams of protein; it's also gluten-free, sugar-free, and paleo-certified. Therefore, it's an excellent pick for those with multiple dietary requirements.
Despite its healthier profile, this meal certainly doesn't skimp on flavor. It's earned itself a sea of glowing reviews, with taste testers speaking highly of the rich, savory notes and appealing texture. One Redditor shared their experience eating the bowl for the first time, and the verdict was overwhelmingly positive. "Absolutely loaded with cheese, chicken in every bite, rice perfectly cooked, veggies still have a bit of a snap to them and the chipotle sauce has a ton of flavor," they wrote, noting that the meal had become a new staple in their rotation.
Another shopper in a Target review compared the bowl to their regular Chipotle order. "This is probably the best frozen meal I've ever eaten," they said. And, there are plenty more five-star reviews to back this up, with the product's clean ingredient list proving a big hit amongst shoppers.
Trader Joe's Chicken Mole
Another great pick at Trader Joe's is the Chicken Mole. This meal came out on top when we ranked nine of the chain's frozen Mexican foods, thanks to the meat's rich, smoky warmth and generous portion size. Rather than being marketed as a complete meal, this product is designed to be served with other Mexican-style dishes, such as tacos, rice dishes, burritos, or salads. Or, you can pile it into tortillas with all of your favorite toppings.
While many mole dishes lean chocolatey, this version features a "mole rojo" sauce, made with tomatoes and dried chili peppers. The spicy, tangy, and aromatic profile is also built upon with additions like garlic, onion, and cinnamon, which come together to create a deeply flavorful, richly-hued coating for the tender shredded chicken. The combination has wowed countless customers. "Holy moly, the new chicken mole is amazing!!" said one Redditor. And the hype continued. "It's so good I could eat it EVERYDAYYYY," proclaimed a second shopper, while another added, "I literally just finished it and agree. WOW!" There were some tempting serving suggestions, too, such as topping the meat with sliced avocado, cilantro, and salsa verde, or pairing it with brown rice and a touch of chocolate.
Red's Organic Chicken, Cilantro, and Lime Burrito
Red's burritos often pop up in discussions of freezer aisle favorites, with popular flavors including steak and cheddar, chicken and chorizo, and bean and cheese. A standout of the brand's offering, however, is the Organic Chicken Cilantro and Lime Burrito. This boasts a well-seasoned, savory filling, with a delicious hit of citrusy, herbaceous brightness. According to taste-testers, you can detect the quality in every bite of the tender tortilla wrap, yet the burrito still comes in at a surprisingly affordable price point.
This burrito has received numerous five-star reviews on the Target website, ranging from "my favorite burrito all the time" to "never leave the store without some." Fans mention the unmatched flavor of the filling, where the zing of the cilantro really shines through. Many consider the product a top-tier lunch option for busy working days, and the use of organic ingredients is another big selling point, making this a clean choice for health-conscious foodies. Microwaved, air-fried, or oven-baked, the chicken-stuffed burrito is sure to deliver on both convenience and satisfaction, so don't hesitate to add it to your next grocery haul.
El Monterey Beef and Bean Burrito
If the El Monterey Beef and Bean Burritos aren't already on your radar, you're missing out. These frozen delights are a top-rated option, perfect for a quick, filling meal at any time of the day. El Monterey offers a variety of burritos, but the Beef and Bean flavor won the Tasting Table taste test. Our reviewer particularly loved the rich, creamy texture and spiciness of the filling, dubbing the wrap a crowd-pleasing pick that's ideal for El Monterey first-timers.
Reddit reviews confirm the product's appeal, with one customer even comparing the burrito to a Taco Bell version. Comments mention the soft yet slightly chewy texture of the tortilla wrap, the saucy interior, and the decent level of heat. On Target's website, the praise continues. "These are my guilty pleasure," said one devoted customer, who went on to say they heat up really quickly. Others raved about the product's convenience, affordability, and kid-friendly nature. A fan also recommended oven-baking the burritos with extra beans and cheese on top to transform the wraps into a heartier family meal. And, fresh toppings are welcomed too, whether you prefer a dollop of zesty lime crema or a scattering of crunchy pickled red onions.
Amy's Tortilla Casserole and Black Beans Bowl
Amy's delivers once again with this comforting tortilla casserole bowl. It's an organic, meat- and gluten-free complete meal, made with tofu, slow-cooked black beans, and a vibrant veggie medley. The mixture is topped with crunchy tortilla chips and melty cheese, creating a cozy, nutrient-packed bowlful that's sure to leave you feeling fueled. It's no wonder this wholesome option has become a go-to for so many shoppers.
Flavor-wise, reviewers note the well-matched combination of zesty cilantro and tangy tomato in the sauce, with one Target customer stating that the bowl "just tastes more fresh" than other frozen Mexican foods. Other standout comments include "one of my all time favorite frozen meals!" while the meal was likened to restaurant versions on Reddit.
This is a brilliant option for busy weeknights where you're craving comfort but still want something nourishing, and it's wonderfully customizable too. To inject a little more color and freshness into this meal, try jazzing things up with pickled jalapeños, fresh herbs, diced tomatoes, or sliced avocado.
Methodology
Grocery store freezer aisles are full of tempting, Mexican-inspired meals, but identifying the top-rated products requires careful research. To compile this selection, we sourced customer feedback from online discussions and reviews on grocery chain websites, hunting for items that had strong ratings and consistent positive reviews across multiple platforms. These nine picks were deemed the most widely-praised for their taste, texture, and likeness to popular takeout menu items. So, whether you're in the mood for a speedy, grab-and-go burrito or you're sitting down to a well-earned dinner after a long day, this lineup has you covered.