Do Grill Grates Need To Be Seasoned?

Good things come to those who wait, and good barbecue comes to those who season their grill grates. We can't lie to you; seasoning them can be a hassle, and one of the less enjoyable parts of an otherwise relaxing activity. But in most cases, you really do need to season them.

Seasoning your grill grates properly offers many benefits, not only for the performance of your grill, but also for your cooking results. Well-seasoned grill grates gain a non-stick surface, resist rust and other corrosion, last longer, and impart enhanced flavor to whatever you're cooking. Before seasoning, most grill grates are just exposed metal, but seasoning them turns them into cooking surfaces ready to use again and again. When you season a grill grate, you heat oil past its smoke point in a molecular process called polymerization, wherein fatty acid chains degrade and reform into a bonded layer on the surface of the metal. This layer of polymerized oil is the protective coating we want on our grill grates.

It's well-known that cast-iron pans and skillets require seasoning, and grill grates are no different. It's not just cast iron, however, as some new stainless steel grill grates even benefit from at least an initial seasoning. Whether iron or steel, seasoning your grill grates also helps clean and burn off chemicals or materials from the manufacturing process, preparing them for your food.