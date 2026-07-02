The Unique McDonald's Location With Skeletons Underneath It (It's Actually For A Good Reason)

New construction projects in cities like Rome often unearth ancient ruins. In 2014, in a suburb called Frattocchie, builders discovered a section of Roman roadway dating between the second and first centuries B.C. while laying the foundation of a new McDonald's. Sometimes, when historic artifacts are discovered during projects, they're reburied for continued preservation in the hope that they can be re-excavated in the future. But in Frattocchie, McDonald's sponsored an archeological dig, shelling out around $315,000 to uncover the history beneath the surface.

The excavation made the McDonald's in Frattocchie one of the most unique locations in the world. Three skeletons were discovered in the process and later determined to be men between the ages of 35 and 40 years old who were likely buried there after the road was out of use. Preservationists concluded the roadway was an abandoned diverticulum, or side passage, leading from a villa or estate to the Appian Way — one of the oldest and best-known Roman Highways.

McDonald's replaced the original skeletons with resin replicas and preserved the 45-meter stretch of roadway beneath the restaurant, where it remains visible through transparent flooring. Anyone can visit the dedicated museum for free to see the preserved ruins. McDonald's has pledged to maintain the site, but the gallery of ancient ruins, skeletons included, certainly makes a burger and fries a little bit Mc-creepy.