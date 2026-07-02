The 3-Ingredient Combo That Makes Pasta Dinner As Cheap As It Is Easy

If you're craving a cheesy, carb-laden dinner designed to impress but are low on funds and on time, this hack is for you. All it takes is three ingredients and a few minutes of prep time to make a quick and indulgent lasagna dinner for four that tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen.

Begin with a pound and a half frozen ravioli, such as Gina Italian Village Large Cheese Ravioli at King Sooper's or Priano Cheese Ravioli at Aldi — both of which cost about $5. Try and get large ravioli and not the bite-sized variety so the pasta will overlap in the pan. You'll also need a jar of your favorite brand of pasta sauce (we love Rao's at $6.99 for 24 ounces but go for a more budget-friendly sauce like Reggano for under $2 from Aldi if saving your cents) and some mozzarella cheese. Pro tip: Choose low-moisture mozzarella for optimal melting and browning without the added liquid in fresh mozzarella balls.

Let the pasta thaw while you preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then start assembling. Spread sauce in the bottom of an eight inch square baking pan and evenly arrange a single layer of ravioli over the sauce, allowing the pockets of pasta to touch at the edges. Top the ravioli with another thin layer of sauce, then continue alternating layers of pasta and sauce until you're out of ravioli. Finish with a layer of sauce.

Bake your pasta for 30 minutes, then remove the pan from the oven and cover the ravioli with a hearty helping of shredded mozzarella. Return it to the oven or place it under the broiler until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Allow your lasagna to cool for a few minutes before cutting and serving. A side of garlic bread is optional — but is it really?