The Snack Delivery Service (And Iconic Gold Tins) Only Boomers Will Remember

Before the best subscription boxes arrived at doorsteps, truck drivers brought snacks to neighborhoods. One of these companies, Charles Chips, began in 1942. A small-batch enterprise in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the small business eventually expanded its delivery service to include several communities across the Northeast. Initially, the Charles Chips gold and brown tins contained lightly salted, crispy chips, but by the late 1950s, the lineup of offerings included pretzels and cookies that were also available for delivery.

"I remember when I was a kid and they delivered them to our house! Those were the good old days!" wrote a fan on Facebook. Another reminisced on Instagram: "My grandmother would get these delivered to her house. Always loved watching the truck pull up with a fresh can. Still the best chips today." Once the tins were emptied of the snacks, families would repurpose them for storage and organizational purposes. "My mom used to store Christmas cookies in those tins. Particularly pizzelles so they stayed crisp!" wrote a fan on Instagram, while another user on Facebook remembers these childhood staples for a different reason. "Those cans were my first drum set I had as a child."

Home delivery became challenging for the business when gas prices surged in the 1970s, however. Though the company pivoted away from delivery and toward retail packaging and convenience stores, the numbers never quite reached the height of its door-to-door success. The Musser family eventually sold the company in 1991, yet the new owners faced bankruptcy a year and a half later.