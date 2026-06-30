What's The Biggest Steak You Can Order At LongHorn Steakhouse?

LongHorn Steakhouse prides itself on slinging serious steaks, from delicate filets to the best-selling LongHorn boneless ribeye. Clocking in at 12 ounces, the ribeye is a major crowd-pleaser that will fill you up — but it's not the biggest steak on the menu. That title is reserved for the LongHorn Porterhouse.

The 22-ounce porterhouse at LongHorn is a hefty piece of meat that has a lot going for it. In fact it's not just one steak, but two. A porterhouse combines a strip steak on one side of the bone with a filet on the other side. You get the beefy flavor and indulgent marbling of a strip steak, as well as the premium steak-eating experience that only filet mignon can deliver.

To qualify as a porterhouse, this steak must be at least one and a quarter inches thick. Anything thinner is instead classified as a T-bone steak. Choosing a porterhouse over a T-bone means you'll get more meat because the steak also comes from the larger end of the short loin (the subprimal both steaks are cut from). All that heft, plus the central T-shaped bone, means this steak can take the heat of the grill and stay tender and juicy in the middle.

With two steaks in one, the LongHorn Steakhouse porterhouse is actually quite the bargain. In the Denver area, it costs between $37.79 and $38.49, including a side and a salad. It can easily feed two to three people, or would make for some epic leftovers.