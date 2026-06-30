What's The Biggest Steak You Can Order At LongHorn Steakhouse?
LongHorn Steakhouse prides itself on slinging serious steaks, from delicate filets to the best-selling LongHorn boneless ribeye. Clocking in at 12 ounces, the ribeye is a major crowd-pleaser that will fill you up — but it's not the biggest steak on the menu. That title is reserved for the LongHorn Porterhouse.
The 22-ounce porterhouse at LongHorn is a hefty piece of meat that has a lot going for it. In fact it's not just one steak, but two. A porterhouse combines a strip steak on one side of the bone with a filet on the other side. You get the beefy flavor and indulgent marbling of a strip steak, as well as the premium steak-eating experience that only filet mignon can deliver.
To qualify as a porterhouse, this steak must be at least one and a quarter inches thick. Anything thinner is instead classified as a T-bone steak. Choosing a porterhouse over a T-bone means you'll get more meat because the steak also comes from the larger end of the short loin (the subprimal both steaks are cut from). All that heft, plus the central T-shaped bone, means this steak can take the heat of the grill and stay tender and juicy in the middle.
With two steaks in one, the LongHorn Steakhouse porterhouse is actually quite the bargain. In the Denver area, it costs between $37.79 and $38.49, including a side and a salad. It can easily feed two to three people, or would make for some epic leftovers.
Other big steaks worth your consideration
If nothing but a giant steak will satisfy your hunger, LongHorn Steakhouse has plenty of options to consider. For a similar combination of strip steak and filet at a slightly lower price, opt for the 18-ounce Fire-Grilled T-Bone. The boneless ribeye may be LongHorn's best seller, but the flavorful bone-in Outlaw Ribeye is eight ounces bigger, giving you 20 ounces of melt-in-your-mouth marbling.
Of course, LongHorn isn't the only casual steakhouse that knows size matters when it comes to steak. So how do other steakhouse chains stack up against the LongHorn Porterhouse? At Texas Roadhouse, the porterhouse is 23 ounces, a single ounce more than at LongHorn. The biggest steak at Outback Steakhouse is a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye — the same size as the ribeye at LongHorn. The Capital Grille, meanwhile, offers a 24-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye, and an 18-ounce bone-in New York strip. At Ruth's Chris, you'll find two steaks weighing a massive 40 ounces each: A porterhouse for two, which costs $132 at the Downtown Denver location, and a tomahawk ribeye with a show-stopping bone handle for $161. Unlike the LongHorn Porterhouse, neither steak comes with any sides.
And while Smith & Wollensky doesn't have nearly as many locations as the others on this list, it has the most options for massive cuts of beef. In Las Vegas, for example, the menu includes a 42-ounce dry-aged porterhouse for two, a 28-ounce bone-in ribeye, and a 26-ounce T-bone, as well as a 44-ounce wagyu tomahawk ribeye that is dramatically carved tableside.