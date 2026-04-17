How LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye Packs More Flavor Than The Standard Cut

LongHorn Steakhouse may be a casual chain, but its long list of decadent cuts of steak is up there with all the fancy contenders. However, LongHorn Steakhouse's best selling steak isn't filet mignon or New York strip, but instead is the less pricey ribeye. The chain's site crowned the ribeye its best seller, and fans rave about it on social media. The standard cut ribeye may be the best seller, but LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye packs much more flavor and is well worth the extra money.

The standard ribeye at LongHorn is a 12 ounce boneless cut, seasoned heavily and seared over the flat top. The ribeye comes with a salad and side dish for $27.99 at a local Texas location. The chain describes it as a well-marbled and juicy cut thanks to a higher fat content than nicer cuts like the New York strip. However, the Outlaw Ribeye is even more decadent and flavorful because it's a bone-in ribeye with even more fatty marbling, coated in a smoky char seasoning before being flame grilled. Furthermore, the Outlaw Ribeye is a whopping 20 ounces, almost double the size of the standard cut. A larger cut makes an Outlaw Ribeye dinner around $36 with a salad and side. The price is certainly worth it, though, because the higher fat content gives the Outlaw Ribeye the most tender and juicy texture as well as an almost buttery flavor that's further amplified with the robust smokiness of both the seasoning and grilling.