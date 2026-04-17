How LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye Packs More Flavor Than The Standard Cut
LongHorn Steakhouse may be a casual chain, but its long list of decadent cuts of steak is up there with all the fancy contenders. However, LongHorn Steakhouse's best selling steak isn't filet mignon or New York strip, but instead is the less pricey ribeye. The chain's site crowned the ribeye its best seller, and fans rave about it on social media. The standard cut ribeye may be the best seller, but LongHorn Steakhouse's Outlaw Ribeye packs much more flavor and is well worth the extra money.
The standard ribeye at LongHorn is a 12 ounce boneless cut, seasoned heavily and seared over the flat top. The ribeye comes with a salad and side dish for $27.99 at a local Texas location. The chain describes it as a well-marbled and juicy cut thanks to a higher fat content than nicer cuts like the New York strip. However, the Outlaw Ribeye is even more decadent and flavorful because it's a bone-in ribeye with even more fatty marbling, coated in a smoky char seasoning before being flame grilled. Furthermore, the Outlaw Ribeye is a whopping 20 ounces, almost double the size of the standard cut. A larger cut makes an Outlaw Ribeye dinner around $36 with a salad and side. The price is certainly worth it, though, because the higher fat content gives the Outlaw Ribeye the most tender and juicy texture as well as an almost buttery flavor that's further amplified with the robust smokiness of both the seasoning and grilling.
Outlaw Ribeye's allure plus more Longhorn menu hacks
Customers on Reddit were blown away by the flavor and execution of the Outlaw Ribeye. One Redditor said it is "hands down the best steak I've had in my life, while another Redditor said they were "shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared."A bone-in ribeye is generally superior to its boneless counterpart because the bone insulates all that flavorful fat which results in a more evenly cooked, juicier, and tastier steak.
One thing every first time diner should know is that you can customize your steak with any type of seasoning on the menu. So, if you're a fan of the smoky char seasoning on the Outlaw Ribeye but don't want to spend the money, you can always buy the cheaper standard ribeye and request it be coated in smoky char seasoning before the sear. Of course, the char seasoning is one of three iconic seasonings at LongHorn, and customers love every single one. While the Outlaw ribeye was our favorite menu item, another taste test of five steaks at LongHorn steakhouse ranked Flo's filet as a favorite. That said, it is a much smaller and pricier filet mignon. The Outlaw Ribeye is the ultimate order to satisfy big appetites, and we recommend accompanying it with a side of their famous broccoli in garlic butter sauce. Start your meal off with a loaf of LongHorn's wheat bread and request cinnamon sugar butter if you're in the know!