Why Your Favorite Aldi Frozen Food Might Not Be There On Your Next Visit
Whether you're looking for crowd-pleasing appetizers or building a seafood boil, Aldi's frozen foods section is a haven for deals. However, there's one sneaky detail about Aldi's frozen section: there's a good chance your favorite finds won't be there the next time you visit. As part of Aldi's business model, products are often in limited supply, and when a particular item gets too expensive, Aldi swaps it with another to keep costs low.
People have long speculated about Aldi's disappearing products. On Reddit, an Aldi shopper mentioned, "It's like there is a time limit on being able to keep getting things I come to rely on as staples ... it just keeps happening with stuff that I buy ... one day it's gone and never comes back." Another user replied, "They change suppliers and products constantly to keep prices down relative to competition ... I just learn to not get attached."
A Facebook user user who claimed to be an Aldi employee shared a tip: "We have done a reset bringing in new items getting rid of some (unfortunate favorites) best way to tell if it's gone.....if the sign is still there in the bottom left hand corner there is a number....if there is a d in front of the number it is being discontinued....if the sign is there and it's empty we are out.....if u can't find the sign anywhere in the same isle it is done for the season."
So, next time you're perusing the Aldi freezer for something but can't find it, check the signs. A "D" in front of the product number will warn you it's being discontinued, and you should probably buy multiple. However, if none are in stock, or the sign isn't there, you likely won't be seeing it again.
How customers are responding to Aldi's product rotation
It's no secret that Aldi takes a streamlined approach to its business operations. In addition to not offering a rewards app or loyalty program, to the chagrin of many shoppers, the store regularly changes up its products in an effort to maintain low prices. One Redditor shared, "Unfortunately, the limited supply of aldi finds is part of the business model... it's not a problem until people start hoarding or stocking up for resale then it's really frustrating for those of us who just want a nice meal!"
When asked about backstock, a prior Aldi worker mentioned that frozen foods typically get stocked in the mornings only, and advised customers to arrive at the stores' opening to snag their favorite products. Another Reddit user summed it up by saying, "90% of Aldi's items are their high-volume staples with their own exclusive private label. That less-than 10% of changing non-staples means there's tremendous competition for shelf space, so slow-moving items get discontinued, unfortunately. And sometimes they can no longer buy something wholesale at the same rate as before, so it doesn't pass the cost-analysis to remain an Aldi item."
Others encourage shoppers to take note of which frozen foods to buy at Aldi and make their voices heard. The hope is that the more customers share feedback, the more preferred products will continue to be available. Until then, keep a keen eye on your local Aldi's freezers and be sure to shop them early.