Owners Say This Is The Average Lifespan Of Bosch Dishwashers

If you need a new dishwasher, it's worth considering your new appliance's expected lifespan. According to Bosch's dishwasher buying guide, the brand's dishwashers can last anywhere from six to 16 years. Even more surprising? Some customers disagree and say their Bosch dishwashers have far outlasted that range. Plus, it's not always the fanciest, most expensive dishwasher models enjoying that long lifespan. In some cases, the older the better.

In fact, one Reddit user says they bought their 20-year-old Bosch dishwasher used for just $75, and it's never needed any maintenance. Another commenter backed up the experience: "My parents have the exact same one in their house that was built in 2002! Never needed a repair, works perfectly."

Considering the average lifespan of any dishwasher is seven to 12 years, some customers wonder if older models are built to defy the odds. "Bosch dishwasher still cleans well after 18 years. No repairs needed. Lucky or expected?" one Redditor wondered. Others, however, haven't had as much good fortune. "Lucky. My parents had a Bosch in their last house and it's flooded the kitchen twice so far," responded one user. Another customer noted an inconsistent experience. "Started with two identical Boschs about 10 years ago. One going strong, one replaced 3 times already, twice under warranty and finally I just switched to another brand," the commenter says.