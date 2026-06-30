This Southeastern Highway Pit Stop Has Been Around Since 1949 — Long Before Buc-Ee's

Highway stops like Buc-ee's have become so common in the U.S. that we may not realize how unusual they are in other parts of the world. This has become clear with viral videos filmed during the 2026 World Cup, as hungry tourists are heading straight to the gas station chain. These massive pit stops that offer gasoline, food, and some of the absolute best gas station snacks of all time (along with souvenirs and attractions) challenge the old highway rest stop model of basic convenience stores and fast food restaurants. One unique and massive pit stop/attraction that's far older than Buc-ee's pioneered the model nearly 70 years ago and is still around today: South of the Border.

If you didn't grow up or vacation in the Carolinas, you may not have heard of this business. For those familiar, it's kind of an icon. And no, South of the Border is not a reference to the U.S.-Mexico border, but rather the southern end of the border between North and South Carolina, specifically in Hamer, South Carolina. Even so, it has a clear Mexican theme. In many ways, it parallels what Buc-ee's offers, with a large gas station, food, and souvenir shops, but in other respects, it goes so much further. The large complex offers a motel, a reptile lagoon attraction, and an arcade, along with multiple food options.