This Southeastern Highway Pit Stop Has Been Around Since 1949 — Long Before Buc-Ee's
Highway stops like Buc-ee's have become so common in the U.S. that we may not realize how unusual they are in other parts of the world. This has become clear with viral videos filmed during the 2026 World Cup, as hungry tourists are heading straight to the gas station chain. These massive pit stops that offer gasoline, food, and some of the absolute best gas station snacks of all time (along with souvenirs and attractions) challenge the old highway rest stop model of basic convenience stores and fast food restaurants. One unique and massive pit stop/attraction that's far older than Buc-ee's pioneered the model nearly 70 years ago and is still around today: South of the Border.
If you didn't grow up or vacation in the Carolinas, you may not have heard of this business. For those familiar, it's kind of an icon. And no, South of the Border is not a reference to the U.S.-Mexico border, but rather the southern end of the border between North and South Carolina, specifically in Hamer, South Carolina. Even so, it has a clear Mexican theme. In many ways, it parallels what Buc-ee's offers, with a large gas station, food, and souvenir shops, but in other respects, it goes so much further. The large complex offers a motel, a reptile lagoon attraction, and an arcade, along with multiple food options.
South of the Border is a kitschy highway pit stop in South Carolina
South of the Border was founded back in 1949 by Alan Schafer, slowly expanding to what it is today. At first, the name was South of the Border Beer Depot. Bizarre food and drink laws across the U.S. meant nearby North Carolina counties were dry at the time, while South Carolina wasn't. Then, the business began selling fireworks, also illegal up north. It was partially a stroke of luck that made South of the Border what it is today, as I-95 was built right next to the preexisting store in the mid-1960s. After that came a drug store, barber shop, and more.
Unfortunately, the old-school kitschy charm of South of the Border also has its downside that modern spots like Buc-ee's don't. The mascot has long been an uncomfortable cartoon Mexican stereotype named Pedro, whose visage is plastered all over the place and looms overhead in the form of a massive statue. Pedro is especially prominent on its roadside billboards. Travelers along the I-95 highway will spot South of the Border billboards featuring Pedro for hundreds of miles in either direction, where they have been a fixture for decades.
Visitors mostly seem to take it in stride, seeing it more a symbol of a bygone era than anything insidious. Although simply calling it "politically incorrect" may be generous. On Reddit, one commenter reminiscing about South of the Border deemed it "America's favorite forgivably racist roadside attraction."
South of the Border offers a few different food options for travelers
If the fireworks and Mexican-themed souvenirs at the highway pit stop don't interest you, South of the Border offers multiple restaurants, though (unfortunately) no Mexican food at the moment. There had previously been a Mexican stand called the Hot Tamale, which had rebranded as Burrito Loco, but the building burned down in early 2026. Before that, however, the Mexican menu was still rather limited, with only tamales, nachos, and a hard-shell beef taco, which is a variety of taco you won't find much in Mexico.
The larger, more robust offerings come from the Sombrero Room restaurant and a steakhouse called The Peddler. Despite the name, the Sombrero does not have anything resembling Mexican food. It instead sells a pretty standard (and reasonably priced) assortment of American diner foods and barbecue, including burgers, chicken and club sandwiches, and chili, along with fried chicken and barbecue ribs. The Peddler is a little more expensive and features popular steak offerings like ribeyes and sirloins, beef kabobs, and the ubiquitous surf and turf, along with a few seafood entrees like tuna steak and mahi mahi. However, the decor is a little more basic, lacking the campiness of the rest of South of the Border.
As popular highway spots like Buc-ee's rise to the top, and as tastes and sensibilities change, it's unclear how long old joints like South of the Border will survive. But, at least for now, the South Carolina establishment is still serving tired and hungry travelers along I-95, serving as a time capsule for a previous generation of American highway pit stops.