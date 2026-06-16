Forget The Stadiums: Hungry World Cup Tourists Are Heading Straight To This Gas Station Chain

Regardless of how the chain first came to be a key stop for World Cup tourists, there is no doubt it has now cemented its place as one. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, one of the host cities for the tournament, the public transit system has added the beaver-themed gas station to its shuttle stops. While the same service gets fans to the stadium in the sprawling metro area, it is also set up to transport tourists to popular destinations like the Fort Worth Zoo and Botanic Gardens, Six Flags amusement park, and now Buc-ee's.

For native Texans, Buc-ee's might not seem like a sight worthy of hopping on a bus to visit, but for visitors from around the world, it can be seen as a microcosm — or perhaps a parody — of the U.S. itself. The largest of the chain — which also happens to be the largest gas station in the world — has 120 gas pumps. To borrow a common social media phrase, the European mind cannot comprehend a gas station of such scale. Beyond just the size, however, visitors are also offered a chance to sample Buc-ee's many snacks and shop in its 75,000 square foot convenience store, which, to many, better resembles a supermarket. Whether it's a brisket sandwich, a bag of Beaver Nuggets, one of the wide varieties of jerky, or a Buc-ee's hidden gem like its fried apple pie, there's no shortage of American favorites on offer.

We might not have chosen it as a symbol of our nation, but the excess on display at Buc-ee's is undoubtedly American. And while we may still be mocked for our use of the word "soccer," at least the gas station food seems to be going over well.