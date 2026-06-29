How Long The Average Life Of A Gas Oven Actually Is

Unfortunately, whether you're considering gas or electric, it seems that kitchen appliances, in general, don't last as long as we'd like. Even so, that doesn't mean you should buy an oven with imminent replacement in mind. Instead, there are plenty of things you can do to help prolong the lifespan, especially if you either own or are considering a gas oven.

To start, make sure your oven's key features are functioning well, both for the sake of safety and longevity. Run regular gasket checks and ensure your seals aren't damaged, which can lead to heat loss. Loose or inefficient seals can require your oven to work harder, which can make its lifespan come to a premature end. For the same reason, you should keep the interior of your gas oven clean to ensure no blockages, debris, or grime are impacting overall performance. Layers of grease and grime can cause inefficient heat transfer, causing your oven to stay on longer as it warms up. These 16 hacks for cleaning your oven can help you keep it in top working order.

However, while cleaning is important, you may want to skip the self-clean setting. This function relies on intense heat to incinerate any accumulated spills and grease, and that can quickly lead to overuse that will wear out your oven. Instead, clean up spills as they happen, and run regular maintenance cleans to truly help maximize your oven's lifespan.