This Dirt-Cheap Kitchen Utensil Storage Solution Starts With A Plastic Lid
Hold off before throwing away any plastic lids from a carton of chips, a jar of peanut butter, or your last takeaway order. The round, plastic object can be repurposed into a handy utensil holder to help keep your kitchen organized. The side of a sturdy plastic lid can be punctured with holes that S-hooks or bent wire loops can be threaded through. Ladles and whisks can then be strung from these. An additional hole in the center of the lid allows it to be affixed to a hook attached to a wall or cabinet.
This lightweight creation can be easily customized. You can choose how many hooks to create in a lid or cluster a series of different-sized lids together for a pleasing visual effect. Lids can be painted to match the aesthetics of your kitchen. If you're uncertain about your painting prowess, use Mod Podge to affix fabric or wallpaper to the surface of the lid. The upcycling approach is not only thrifty but can be switched out easily, giving convenient options when it comes to sprucing up your home with fresh colors and designs throughout the year.
Using trash as creative inspiration
For thinner plastic lids that can't handle the weight of a spatula, you can paint the lids to create pretty garlands by stringing a group of painted plastic lids together. Smaller lids can be painted and made into fridge magnets or coasters. For pieces you feel particularly proud of, the lids can be displayed as wall art. Lids can be decorated with lace or gemstones, and small bottles can be glued in the center of the surface to hold decorative plants or silk flowers.
Plastic lids aren't the only way you can keep your kitchen items organized cheaply. Paper towel rolls can be repurposed into a kitchen organizer, and reused cardboard can be used to organize utensils cheaply. Pot lids can be upcycled and mounted on walls to hang utensils and household objects. Not only will your creations be the talk of your next dinner party, but these kinds of DIY projects can also be a fun activity to organize for a backyard cookout.