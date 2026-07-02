This Dirt-Cheap Kitchen Utensil Storage Solution Starts With A Plastic Lid

Hold off before throwing away any plastic lids from a carton of chips, a jar of peanut butter, or your last takeaway order. The round, plastic object can be repurposed into a handy utensil holder to help keep your kitchen organized. The side of a sturdy plastic lid can be punctured with holes that S-hooks or bent wire loops can be threaded through. Ladles and whisks can then be strung from these. An additional hole in the center of the lid allows it to be affixed to a hook attached to a wall or cabinet.

This lightweight creation can be easily customized. You can choose how many hooks to create in a lid or cluster a series of different-sized lids together for a pleasing visual effect. Lids can be painted to match the aesthetics of your kitchen. If you're uncertain about your painting prowess, use Mod Podge to affix fabric or wallpaper to the surface of the lid. The upcycling approach is not only thrifty but can be switched out easily, giving convenient options when it comes to sprucing up your home with fresh colors and designs throughout the year.