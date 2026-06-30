We Tried The McDonald's Ordering Hack For Cotton Candy Sprite, And There Was One Glaring Problem

In the summertime, there's nothing more refreshing than a cold, colorful beverage, so we recently headed to McDonald's to quench our thirst with the Cotton Candy Sprite. This Golden Arches drink hack proved to be sweet and delicious, but our biggest point of contention is that the drink didn't exactly taste like its namesake.

McDonald's Sprite is already a goated drink, but the addition of a few pumps of French vanilla syrup to Sprite promises an even sweeter flavor profile. Unfortunately, we really didn't pick up on any flavors resembling cotton candy. But while our tastebuds weren't heightened with a cotton-candy taste, we still found this concoction to be an interesting and ultimately pleasing mix. The flavor combo created a drink that wasn't quite vanilla, not quite lemon lime, and not overly saccharine.

We acknowledge that the flavor of cotton candy, while sweet, is somewhat complicated, but this hack left something to be desired. Still, we think this drink is worth a try the next time you eat at McDonald's and want a new sweet drink to pair with a savory burger and fries.