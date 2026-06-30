We Tried The McDonald's Ordering Hack For Cotton Candy Sprite, And There Was One Glaring Problem
In the summertime, there's nothing more refreshing than a cold, colorful beverage, so we recently headed to McDonald's to quench our thirst with the Cotton Candy Sprite. This Golden Arches drink hack proved to be sweet and delicious, but our biggest point of contention is that the drink didn't exactly taste like its namesake.
McDonald's Sprite is already a goated drink, but the addition of a few pumps of French vanilla syrup to Sprite promises an even sweeter flavor profile. Unfortunately, we really didn't pick up on any flavors resembling cotton candy. But while our tastebuds weren't heightened with a cotton-candy taste, we still found this concoction to be an interesting and ultimately pleasing mix. The flavor combo created a drink that wasn't quite vanilla, not quite lemon lime, and not overly saccharine.
We acknowledge that the flavor of cotton candy, while sweet, is somewhat complicated, but this hack left something to be desired. Still, we think this drink is worth a try the next time you eat at McDonald's and want a new sweet drink to pair with a savory burger and fries.
A Mexican-inspired McDonald's drink hack that works
The Cotton Candy Sprite is easy enough to make if you're a fan of sweet drinks; a medium or large Sprite and three pumps of French vanilla syrup will do the trick. You can also try it for yourself at home by skipping the syrup and letting Sprite and cotton candy meld together in a cup.
While this hack didn't quite meet our expectations, one that blew us away was the McHorchata. It may not sound like the greatest thing on paper, but this combo of classic sweet tea and a few additions becomes a delicious, Mexican-style refreshment. Adding a few creamers and a sprinkle of cinnamon turns the drink into something new and wonderful. Even for McDonald's sweet tea diehards, the McHorchata is creamy, sweet, and refreshing. If you're looking for a new fast food drink hack, this is one we definitely recommend.