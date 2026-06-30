Making a sandwich means making a series of tiny decisions — white bread or sourdough, to toast or not to toast? Mayo, mustard, or both? When it all comes together, the sandwich is a layered culmination of your choices and desires. Every ingredient has the potential to improve the final result. That's where Kumato tomatoes come in. These aren't just any old tomato, they have a uniquely rich, sweet-savory flavor and can be found at Trader Joe's, among other places.

If you've run across them in the produce section, you've probably noticed that Kumatoes have a rich mahogany hue that comes somewhere on the puce, burple-green color spectrum. They're often sold in a single, vertical row stacked in a protective cardboard box, which gives them an aestheticized, aspirational aura, like niche chocolates or designer jewelry. They look expensive, and they are — sometimes up to four times more than generic beefsteak or even vine ripened tomatoes. And that's part of the appeal.

But Kumatoes aren't just status symbols. Their culinary distinction is apparent when layered on sandwiches. Tomato heads recommend varieties with concentrated flavor, moderate moisture, small seed cavities and a firm texture for sandwich making especially, because if they meet those metrics, they'll contribute some personality to every bite without making everything soggy and slippery. The flesh of the Kumato holds up well, staying coherent and relatively dense even after slicing, and their signature flavor stands up to other, strong flavored sandwich fillers like cured meats and sharp cheeses. Kumatoes certainly won't disappear into the background of a good sandwich.