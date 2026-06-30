Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Grocery Store Is An East Coast Fixture

In 2019, Consumer Reports evaluated and ranked 96 different national grocery stores and supermarkets. The independent, nonprofit review organization used data from thousands of customer surveys collected the previous year to assess different categories that, together, indicated customers' satisfaction with the store. Each chain was ranked on cleanliness, prices, service, checkout speed, selection, and the quality of its food items. The top-rated grocery stores were Central Market, Wegmans, and Heinen's. The store that fared worst, according to Consumer Reports, was an East Coast fixture: Key Food Stores Co-op.

Key Food Stores Co-op, which is a collection of individually-owned and operated supermarkets, operates stores in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Florida. As per Consumer Reports, the chain received the lowest possible scores in competitiveness of prices, produce variety and quality, availability of healthy options, organic food prices, local product selection, and the quality of its store-prepared and store-brand foods. It received especially poor marks for the quality of its meat and poultry, the variety of international products available in stores, and even its cleanliness. It was also ranked one of the grocery stores with the least helpful employees. Customers gave the chain middle-tier scores for checkout speed, and it did not receive good or excellent ratings for any categories. Rachel Geissler, a representative of Key Food, responded to Consumer Reports' ranking, telling the organization, "At Key Food, we have recognized that the consumer is changing, shopping habits are different, and we value the honest feedback."