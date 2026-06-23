Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Grocery Store On The West Coast Isn't Trader Joe's Or Costco

When it comes to West Coast grocery chains, there's no shortage of options for the hungry shopper. There are nationwide stores that originated on the West Coast, like Costco and Trader Joe's, that have hordes of loyal fans. But our ultimate guide to West Coast grocery store chains reveals that there are plenty of regional chains, vying for shoppers' affection, and one in particular has outranked even the likes of the home of Kirkland in a 2026 Consumer Reports ranking: Gelson's.

Gelson's is an upscale, California-based chain that sits in a sweet spot between the utilitarian Ralphs and the absurdly expensive and impractical Erehwon, which, according to some, isn't a grocery store and is actually everything that's bad about LA. Gelson's has 27 locations throughout Southern California, some of which are frequented by celebrity clientele and all of which contributed to the 2026 Consumer Reports top ranking for West Coast grocery stores.

Gelson's garnered top ratings in everything from cleanliness to employee helpfulness to checkout speed to produce quality. One of the very few metrics with a less-than-perfect score was the competitiveness of prices, most likely because it falls on the more expensive end of the spectrum. For example, a pound of Gelson's ground turkey will run you $11.99, but at the second-place store, Trader Joe's, a pound of ground turkey is only $4.49.