Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Grocery Store On The West Coast Isn't Trader Joe's Or Costco
When it comes to West Coast grocery chains, there's no shortage of options for the hungry shopper. There are nationwide stores that originated on the West Coast, like Costco and Trader Joe's, that have hordes of loyal fans. But our ultimate guide to West Coast grocery store chains reveals that there are plenty of regional chains, vying for shoppers' affection, and one in particular has outranked even the likes of the home of Kirkland in a 2026 Consumer Reports ranking: Gelson's.
Gelson's is an upscale, California-based chain that sits in a sweet spot between the utilitarian Ralphs and the absurdly expensive and impractical Erehwon, which, according to some, isn't a grocery store and is actually everything that's bad about LA. Gelson's has 27 locations throughout Southern California, some of which are frequented by celebrity clientele and all of which contributed to the 2026 Consumer Reports top ranking for West Coast grocery stores.
Gelson's garnered top ratings in everything from cleanliness to employee helpfulness to checkout speed to produce quality. One of the very few metrics with a less-than-perfect score was the competitiveness of prices, most likely because it falls on the more expensive end of the spectrum. For example, a pound of Gelson's ground turkey will run you $11.99, but at the second-place store, Trader Joe's, a pound of ground turkey is only $4.49.
Gelson's lives up to its reputation
Sure, Gelson's does have a spot on our list of the most expensive grocery chains in the U.S., but many agree that you are paying for quality. Loyal fans swear by Gelson's extensive prepared food selections, like sushi, fresh salads, and cooked proteins. "What Gelson's excels at is their deli counter and ready/prepared foods," one Reddit user says. Another Redditor concurred, listing their favorite prepared items: "stuffed cabbage, Baked Ziti, curry chicken ... soups are good too!! Be careful. It's easy to get hooked."
If you've got more mouths to feed, Gelson's also has prepared meals for two people or gourmet gift boxes filled with fancy cheese, meats, crackers, and spreads. Many locations feature a wine bar, and every Gelson's has a Certified Wine Specialist on staff to assist you in choosing the right bottle. Trader Joe's may be more affordable, and Costco has its samples, but there's no beating the consideration Gelson's puts into making sure customers have the highest-quality experience.
When Brothers Eugene and Bernie Gelson followed in their parents' footsteps and decided to open their own grocery store, they focused on exceptional customer service and a comfortable shopping experience. The first Gelson's location opened in sunny Burbank in 1951, and the chain has been going strong ever since, setting the bar for grocery stores up and down the West Coast and nabbing a Consumer Reports distinction.