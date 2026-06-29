This Aldi Mediterranean-Style Deli Salad Will Be The Star Side At Your Cookout

Not only does Aldi make some pretty phenomenal dupes of name brand products for half the price, but the bargain chain has a full line of prepared foods worth exploring. We tried some of Aldi's prepared deli salads to find the best options to bring to your next burger or barbecue grill party for when cookout season gets into full swing. We ranked these salads based on their texture, flavor, and how well they hold up for an outdoor cookout side dish.

The Aldi deli salad we think will be the star side at your next cookout is the Park Street Deli Taboule Salad. An aberration from the classic potato or pasta salads, this taboule features bright ingredients like parsely, tomatoes, onions, and bulgar tossed in a simple yet refreshing olive oil and lemon juice dressing. The Park Street Taboule Salad is far more parsley-heavy than bulgur, making it especially light. And the dressing of olive oil and lemon juice doesn't weigh down the ingredients or turn them to mush, so this salad certainly stands the test of time. The parsley is fresh and crunchy, the bulgur gives nice little pops of chewiness, plus the tomatoes and onions remain crisp and juicy. The Mediterranean flavors are simple and versatile as well as a nice, bright contrast to pair with rich proteins, from burgers and steaks to barbecued chicken