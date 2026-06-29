This Aldi Mediterranean-Style Deli Salad Will Be The Star Side At Your Cookout
Not only does Aldi make some pretty phenomenal dupes of name brand products for half the price, but the bargain chain has a full line of prepared foods worth exploring. We tried some of Aldi's prepared deli salads to find the best options to bring to your next burger or barbecue grill party for when cookout season gets into full swing. We ranked these salads based on their texture, flavor, and how well they hold up for an outdoor cookout side dish.
The Aldi deli salad we think will be the star side at your next cookout is the Park Street Deli Taboule Salad. An aberration from the classic potato or pasta salads, this taboule features bright ingredients like parsely, tomatoes, onions, and bulgar tossed in a simple yet refreshing olive oil and lemon juice dressing. The Park Street Taboule Salad is far more parsley-heavy than bulgur, making it especially light. And the dressing of olive oil and lemon juice doesn't weigh down the ingredients or turn them to mush, so this salad certainly stands the test of time. The parsley is fresh and crunchy, the bulgur gives nice little pops of chewiness, plus the tomatoes and onions remain crisp and juicy. The Mediterranean flavors are simple and versatile as well as a nice, bright contrast to pair with rich proteins, from burgers and steaks to barbecued chicken
Aldi customers love Park Street Taboule salad
Aldi customers love the Park Street Taboule Salad as much as we do. One Redditor proclaimed, "Aldi got the balance of flavors for this classic tomato-parsely-lemon juice salad right," with others deeming it tasty and also refreshing. Plus, at under $3 for a 7-ounce tub, the price is hard to beat. As another Redditor put it, "for the value it is comparable on hand IMO to local Lebanese places ... great value item to save time and have something on hand for the week."
Since it's heavy on the greens, you can use it to top your steaks or add it to your burgers. It'd be a delicious burger topping for this more Mediterranean-style lamb burger recipe with feta cheese. Of course, you can make a Mediterranean-themed cookout by grilling some gyro meat to serve along with the Park Street Taboule Salad. In fact, you can also add another Aldi deli item we liked — the Park Street Deli Greek Feta salad with kalamata and green olives — to your spread to go with the Mediterranean items. Another Redditor pointed out that the taboule salad is vegan-friendly, so you could serve it alongside your favorite brand of store-bought veggie burgers or a meaty portobello mushroom one. You could also serve the salad with dips like hummus and muhamarra, which all work well as cookout sides. Instead of pairing it with pita bread, you can pick up a package of our favorite bread at Aldi, the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread to create open-faced sandwiches with dips, taboule, and grilled meats.