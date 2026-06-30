Why You Should Use Lemon To Clean Dirty Garden Tools

Lemon is a fascinating fruit, with uses not only in cooking but in cleaning and household upkeep as well. Got half a lemon that you didn't use in that lemon herb pasta salad? Toss it down the garbage disposal to help eliminate foul odors. Got a stubborn stain on your favorite shirt that just won't come out? Rub a paste of lemon and salt onto the blemish and watch it disappear. Lemons are even effective at cleaning grimy grill gates. In fact, the fruit is so versatile that we spoke to Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, about how you can use one to spruce up those dirty gardening tools.

"Since lemons are naturally acidic, they clean in a similar way to vinegar," she says. Meaning: Those garden shears you forgot to wipe down after pruning the tomatoes don't need to be grimy and gnarly forever. "Acidic solutions are especially effective at breaking down hard water stains, grime, and even light rust," Rochester explains. This trick applies to any garden tool made of metal, from spades to trowels to forks and everything in between, so you'll never again have to waste another partially used lemon that still has some juice left in it .