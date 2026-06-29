Change Up How You Cook Pierogies With A Kabob And A Quick Trip To The Grill

Summertime means firing up the grill and cooking meats, vegetables, and even kabobs that encompass the best of both worlds. While the sides are key to a great barbecue experience, sometimes these can take center stage on your grill as well. If you've got a homemade or store-bought batch of pierogies to bring to your next cookout, switch up your cooking method by grilling them for the ultimate combo of taste and texture.

There are several schools of thought when it comes to the best way to cook frozen pierogi. While boiling is traditional and air-frying is a newer technique, using your grill will change up the mouthfeel of these delights of filled dough and enhance your kabobs when threaded onto a skewer with complementary ingredients. When working with frozen pierogies, start by first thawing them slightly using cool water to ease the process of skewering them.

Whether added to a skewer for kabobs or placed directly onto your grill, be sure to toss your pierogies in some oil first to ensure they don't stick to the grates and burst open. You can also wrap them in foil to help maintain their structural integrity and then thread them onto a kabob after grilling for a whimsical presentation.