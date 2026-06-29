Change Up How You Cook Pierogies With A Kabob And A Quick Trip To The Grill
Summertime means firing up the grill and cooking meats, vegetables, and even kabobs that encompass the best of both worlds. While the sides are key to a great barbecue experience, sometimes these can take center stage on your grill as well. If you've got a homemade or store-bought batch of pierogies to bring to your next cookout, switch up your cooking method by grilling them for the ultimate combo of taste and texture.
There are several schools of thought when it comes to the best way to cook frozen pierogi. While boiling is traditional and air-frying is a newer technique, using your grill will change up the mouthfeel of these delights of filled dough and enhance your kabobs when threaded onto a skewer with complementary ingredients. When working with frozen pierogies, start by first thawing them slightly using cool water to ease the process of skewering them.
Whether added to a skewer for kabobs or placed directly onto your grill, be sure to toss your pierogies in some oil first to ensure they don't stick to the grates and burst open. You can also wrap them in foil to help maintain their structural integrity and then thread them onto a kabob after grilling for a whimsical presentation.
Pairing pierogies with other kabob favorites
There are many different ways to fill a pierogi, whether with beef, cheese, caramelized onions, leftover mashed potatoes, or a combination of any or all of the above! Whether homemade or store-bought, these doughy dumplings are endlessly customizable and make an excellent addition to your grilled kabobs. Try alternating chunks of smoked sausage with potato and cheese pierogies, bell peppers, and onions. Serve these alongside an onion and sour cream dipping sauce for the ultimate comfort food.
You can also change up your kabob ingredients for a flavorful twist on tradition. For example, try a vegetarian-friendly Mediterranean take by threading your kabob skewers with summer squash, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and halloumi with cheese pierogies in between. Dress this with a homemade pesto sauce for a batch of kabobs that will be the star of your summer grilling.
Make grilled kabobs using pierogies filled with sauerkraut for a gut-healthy grilled meal. Add these to a skewer alongside Brussels sprouts and broccoli florets for a crave-worthy cruciferous offering. If you happen to like sweet treats, don't overlook the options for grilled dessert kabobs using pierogies filled with farmer cheese alongside luscious pieces of pineapple, strawberries, and peaches to caramelize on the grill. Any way you choose to grill your pierogies, these will become a favorite recipe for your outdoor cooking.