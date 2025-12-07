Cottage Cheese Vs Farmer Cheese: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When bulking up your diet, there are plenty of cottage cheese recipes that are protein-packed and delicious. Among the many different dairy products to choose from, there are actually more curd-based options than meet the eye. Two main choices for delicious and nutritious styles of cheese include cottage cheese and farmer cheese. Whereas cottage cheese is more popular in the United States given its prevalence during both World War I and the 1970s, farmer cheese (also known as farmers cheese or farmer's cheese) is a style of cottage cheese derived from traditional European cheesemaking methods.

Both alike in dignity, these cheeses boast a bevy of benefits with regard to vitamins, nutrients, and creative culinary applications. However, the biggest difference between the two is texture. Cottage cheese is more moist and creamy with a uniquely wet consistency given the dressing in which the curds are set. On the other hand, farmer cheese is much drier and can be spread in the same way as cream cheese with a more grainy sort of mouthfeel akin to ricotta. While some recipes can substitute one for the other, this ingredient swap should be done on a case-by-case basis.

Another worthwhile aspect to consider is the distinction in nutrients. On the one hand, cottage cheese has a significantly higher amount of sodium in comparison to farmer cheese due to the added salt. With that said, farmer cheese notably contains more fat and a higher level of calories, as well as more protein. This can make choosing the right cheese somewhat tricky.