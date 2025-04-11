How To Make A Delectable Cottage Cheese Mousse With 3 Ingredients
Using cottage cheese as the main ingredient in your next dessert might raise some eyebrows, but the protein-rich and mildly flavored food actually makes the ideal base for a crave-worthy mousse. With so many ways to elevate store bought-cottage cheese, all you need are a couple of simple additions to make this 3-ingredient dish. Start with your favorite brand of high quality cottage cheese and add cocoa powder and your preferred sweetener before combining everything in a food processor to prepare your new favorite treat in no time.
Making this dessert could hardly be simpler: The food processor allows all of the ingredients to both fully combine and whip up into a delightfully light texture. There are many other fun additions you can make to elevate this simple dessert as well as plenty of creative options for how to serve it.
Tips for the best cottage cheese mousse
A ratio of about one cup of cottage cheese to three tablespoons of cocoa powder and approximately three tablespoons of your favorite alternative sweetener such as honey, maple syrup, monk fruit, or agave nectar are the three basic ingredients for a delightful cottage cheese mousse. You can use up to a ¼ cup each of cocoa powder and sweetener depending on your taste preferences. To give your dessert a bigger boost of protein, you can use chocolate protein powder in place of your cocoa powder. Gently combining everything and letting your food processor do most of the heavy lifting will yield delicious results.
From there, you can dress your mousse with toppings like sliced fruit or berries, yogurt chips, a sprinkle of peanut butter powder, and more. Serve in individual glasses or make it a dessert-style dip and use sliced apples or banana chips for dipping. You can even make your own cinnamon-sugar chips for a little extra sweetness.