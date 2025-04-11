How To Make A Delectable Cottage Cheese Mousse With 3 Ingredients

Using cottage cheese as the main ingredient in your next dessert might raise some eyebrows, but the protein-rich and mildly flavored food actually makes the ideal base for a crave-worthy mousse. With so many ways to elevate store bought-cottage cheese, all you need are a couple of simple additions to make this 3-ingredient dish. Start with your favorite brand of high quality cottage cheese and add cocoa powder and your preferred sweetener before combining everything in a food processor to prepare your new favorite treat in no time.

Making this dessert could hardly be simpler: The food processor allows all of the ingredients to both fully combine and whip up into a delightfully light texture. There are many other fun additions you can make to elevate this simple dessert as well as plenty of creative options for how to serve it.