Upcycle Antique Utensils This Way To Give Kitchen Cabinets Maximum Chic Vibes

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It can be hard to know what to do with antique kitchenware, but take a minute to view the contents of your cupboards through a creative lens, and you might just recognize opportunities to upcycle . Silverware is a great example. Vintage spoons or forks might look pretty, but they tarnish easily and are sometimes bulkier than the stainless-steel versions you find in most homes now.

You can give vintage spoons a new life as whimsical kitchen cabinet handles or drawer pulls with only a few tools and some DIY know-how. It's a project you can complete in under an hour, but be sure to check if your silverware is valuable before you start.

For the handles to be functional — and look good — you'll need to reshape the spoons a little. Using a rubber hammer or mallet (to protect the silver or design as you work), flatten the bowl of the spoon so the fit is flush against the cabinet door. You'll then need to bend the spoon handle to create the cabinet pull. With silver-plated cutlery, you might find these spoons malleable enough to bend by hand, otherwise you can enlist the help of a pair of pliers.

Finally, you'll need to drill a hole at either end, making sure that you have a drill bit designed for metal use. Now it's just a matter of screwing the new handles onto your cabinet doors and admiring your handiwork.