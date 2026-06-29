Upcycle Antique Utensils This Way To Give Kitchen Cabinets Maximum Chic Vibes
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It can be hard to know what to do with antique kitchenware, but take a minute to view the contents of your cupboards through a creative lens, and you might just recognize opportunities to upcycle. Silverware is a great example. Vintage spoons or forks might look pretty, but they tarnish easily and are sometimes bulkier than the stainless-steel versions you find in most homes now.
You can give vintage spoons a new life as whimsical kitchen cabinet handles or drawer pulls with only a few tools and some DIY know-how. It's a project you can complete in under an hour, but be sure to check if your silverware is valuable before you start.
For the handles to be functional — and look good — you'll need to reshape the spoons a little. Using a rubber hammer or mallet (to protect the silver or design as you work), flatten the bowl of the spoon so the fit is flush against the cabinet door. You'll then need to bend the spoon handle to create the cabinet pull. With silver-plated cutlery, you might find these spoons malleable enough to bend by hand, otherwise you can enlist the help of a pair of pliers.
Finally, you'll need to drill a hole at either end, making sure that you have a drill bit designed for metal use. Now it's just a matter of screwing the new handles onto your cabinet doors and admiring your handiwork.
More ways to upcycle kitchenware
Your upcycling fun doesn't have to stop with cabinet handles: The possibilities are endless. You can fashion vintage spoons into wall hooks, perfect for holding tea towels. Forks could pose a poking hazard as a handle or hook, so consider crafting them into napkin rings that are sure to be a conversation starter.
Chipped teacups might lose their appeal for drinking, but add a small plant to continue enjoying their elegant design. Cups can also become unique candles simply by filling them with wax and adding a wick. Just be sure to use cups or mugs with thicker walls to avoid cracking with the heat.
An old colander doesn't have quite the same appeal as other vintage items, but repurposing it can bring out its hidden beauty. If it's still in good condition (or you're willing to paint it), an upside-down colander can be used as a pendant light shade. If it's rusted or looking a little worse for wear, simply fill it with soil and you'll have a planter, complete with drainage holes.