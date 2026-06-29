Are In-N-Out's Menu Prices The Same At Every Location?
In-N-Out is known for offering great value, even compared to other fast food chains, but as it expands, it can be hard to keep prices the same. The chain expanded rather slowly for one that is so beloved, growing to a little more than 200 stores in the first 60 years of its existence. However, since 2010, that pace has accelerated to new markets as In-N-Out has opened stores as far east as Tennessee and Texas, and grown to more than 430 stores. The chain also remains family-owned, which has helped In-N-Out keep things consistent even as it expands. But just how much do those In-N-Out menu prices vary by location?
Surprisingly, it's not that much, even across states. In-N-Out does not have the same prices at every location, or even within the same state, as that would probably be almost impossible given the different costs of things like real estate and wages in different regions. But despite that, you won't see its menu prices vary too much. We looked at current menu prices all around the chain's geographic reach, and the most affordable were in Tennessee, where In-N-Out's famous Double-Double was $5.70, a basic burger was $3.50, and fries were $2.20. The most expensive In-N-Outs we found were in the Bay Area of California, where those same items were $6.50, $4, and $2.50. There's certainly a difference, but only around a 15% variation in price. Given the huge gulf in the cost of living between those two areas, this is actually pretty impressive.
Different In-N-Out locations do have small differences in prices depending on the metro area
While In-N-Out will have different prices around the country, there isn't much need to drive around your home region looking for the best deal, because at least within metro areas, the prices are often the same. In most of the metro areas we looked at, like Nashville, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Jose, different In-N-Outs that were near each other all had consistent prices. It was only jumping between cities that things started to change. The one exception was in Denver, where one location had prices 10 to 20 cents more expensive than the other In-N-Outs around it.
Posts from social media fans comparing prices also show just how consistent it is, and how much customers appreciate the value of In-N-Out's quality ingredients. On Reddit, people from Oregon, Nevada, and Southern California are swapping shots of their local menus, and noting that the difference between the locations is often only a few dimes, and pretty much never more than 10%. On another Reddit thread of people comparing In-N-Out prices, fans are effusive about the value it provides, saying things like, "Still way cheaper than all unhealthy fast food joints and better quality and taste," and "So cheaper and still tastier than: Big Mac, Whopper, Big Carl, Baconator, most Tams Toms or Tommys (Tom's Jr. still smacks) or any other burger spot anywhere." Turns out that when you keep your fast food business focused on delivering value across the board, people develop a lot of love and loyalty for it.