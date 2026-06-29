Are In-N-Out's Menu Prices The Same At Every Location?

In-N-Out is known for offering great value, even compared to other fast food chains, but as it expands, it can be hard to keep prices the same. The chain expanded rather slowly for one that is so beloved, growing to a little more than 200 stores in the first 60 years of its existence. However, since 2010, that pace has accelerated to new markets as In-N-Out has opened stores as far east as Tennessee and Texas, and grown to more than 430 stores. The chain also remains family-owned, which has helped In-N-Out keep things consistent even as it expands. But just how much do those In-N-Out menu prices vary by location?

Surprisingly, it's not that much, even across states. In-N-Out does not have the same prices at every location, or even within the same state, as that would probably be almost impossible given the different costs of things like real estate and wages in different regions. But despite that, you won't see its menu prices vary too much. We looked at current menu prices all around the chain's geographic reach, and the most affordable were in Tennessee, where In-N-Out's famous Double-Double was $5.70, a basic burger was $3.50, and fries were $2.20. The most expensive In-N-Outs we found were in the Bay Area of California, where those same items were $6.50, $4, and $2.50. There's certainly a difference, but only around a 15% variation in price. Given the huge gulf in the cost of living between those two areas, this is actually pretty impressive.