7 Myths About Tomatoes Shoppers Keep Believing

It's hard to believe now, but there was a time when people were afraid of tomatoes. In fact, 18th-century Europeans were convinced that the plant would kill them. They were misguided, of course. Some historians believe that people were actually getting sick from the lead-infused plates they were eating the tomatoes from, while others think that people were getting confused between tomatoes and other similar-looking poisonous berries. Either way, people were wary of them.

Fortunately, that myth was debunked, and now tomatoes are one of the most popular plants in the world. Per Mordor Intelligence, the tomato industry was valued at more than $212 billion in 2026, and is expected to grow to over $270 billion by 2030. With that in mind, it's safe to say that most people aren't scared of tomatoes anymore. But even so, many myths persist around this popular food. Below, we've unpacked some of the most common, from when they taste best to what color they should be and how nutritious they are when they're canned and processed.