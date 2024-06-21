The Summer Fruit That Beats Watermelon In The Hydration Game

Molten summer days call for frequent refreshments. When water just doesn't hit the spot, it's natural to turn to the most refreshing summer fruit in the produce aisle and at the farmers market. Usually, this means opting for the eternally popular watermelon, not only for its delicious flavor but also for its hydrating properties. But there is one summer fruit that far exceeds watermelon when it comes to hydration, and that is the tomato.

Watermelon has an impressive water content of 92%, but the hydration real star of the fruit kingdom's lineup is the tomato, which contains a staggering 94% water content. This makes tomatoes the end-all-be-all in summer fruit hydration. Two medium tomatoes provide the equivalent of approximately 1 full cup of water, and beyond its hydration, the tomato offers many health benefits. These include vitamins A and C, fiber, antioxidants, and more, all in a super low-calorie package. Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and wellness, so when temperatures rise this summer, turn to the trusty tomato.