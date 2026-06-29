The Company Behind Costco Kirkland Raw Chicken

From extra-large packs of fresh chicken breasts to countless batches of those famous rotisserie birds, Costco puts out its Kirkland Signature chicken products in massive quantities. So where do all those birds come from? Costco has its own enormous poultry operation through Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) based in Fremont, Nebraska. This massive operation has proven profitable, but it has also drawn controversy over food safety and animal welfare concerns.

Lincoln Premium Poultry was founded in 2016 exclusively to produce Costco's Kirkland Signature chicken products, including the birds used to make its rotisserie chickens. Three years later, in 2019, Costco opened a $450 million LPP operation that continues to supply the warehouse chain today. It includes a hatchery, feed mill, and processing plant, allowing Costco to control every step of production, from hatching to packaging. Covering 400,000 square feet, at the time of building, Costco estimated that it would process about 100,000 million chickens per year.

One thing everyone wants to know about Costco's rotisserie chicken is how it has maintained its $4.99 price tag over the years, even with inflation. Lincoln Premium Poultry has a lot to do with it — the vast scale of the processing plant reduced Costco's production costs. However, it is not the only supplier of U.S. Costco's chickens, as other farms are required to make up the vast numbers of chickens needed. But LPP's model of operation is tailored to maximize profits and output, using top-of-the-line equipment and a massive workforce to keep the chicken plant efficient and productive.